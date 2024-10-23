MONARCH: A Mexican-American Musical to be Presented at Open Jar Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new paradigm in musical theatre: MONARCH A Mexican-American Musical, exploring the lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States, will be presented on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:00 pm at OPEN JAR STUDIOS.

Award-winning composer, Alfonso Molina (music, book, and lyrics) and celebrated Mayu Molina Lehmann (book and lyrics), have boldly created a story truly unique and for our times.

MONARCH, a powerful new musical that explores the lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States, premiered at the Los Angeles Theater Center (LATC) in 2022, receiving a number one recommendation for that weekend from the L.A. Times, then traveling to Washington, where it garnered the Helen Hayes Awards.

Now it is being work-shopped in New York.

The musical follows Luis, as he confronts the shadows of his undocumented existence. In true "Les Miserables" style, he is relentlessly pursued by ICE Officer Castelo. As the stakes reach new heights, Luis takes refuge in a local church and draws inspiration from the Monarch butterfly. Much like the Monarch, Luis is determined to embark on a fate-defining journey.

Two special performances are being arranged for November 18 & 19 in New York City.

November 18 at the Marriott Marquis for Jane Elissa's Entertainment Extravaganza featuring Broadway performers to benefit the Leukemia Foundation, then a public performance November 19 at OPEN JAR STUDIOS

From there, the project goes into full workshop for off-Broadway.

"Monarch: A Mexican-American Musical" weaves together the threads of love, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds. It is a celebration of the human spirit, and a deep reflection on the complexities faced by undocumented immigrants.

Monarch - touching upon such a divisive topic achieves a new paradigm of musical theater.

THE CREATORS:

Alfonso Molina (music, book, and lyrics), garnered the Advocacy Award from the Boston Metro Opera for his work, 'Illegal Alien.' He also composed the soundtrack for the film 'Border Crossing,' which earned the Audience Award at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival.

Collaborating with him is Mayu Molina Lehmann (book and lyrics), a celebrated playwright and author known for her poignant storytelling. The Maryland Theater Guide commends their joint creation, 'Monarch,' stating that it not only contributes to the advocacy for a more just immigration system but also achieves art's noble purpose by raising awareness and empathy.

