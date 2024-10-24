Robert Cuccioli & More to Star in WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER at The York Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical comedy based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go, by Catherine Filloux) with music & lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, with additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. Directed by DeMone Seraphin, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, with music direction by Beth Falcone, performances are set to begin Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s.

The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilke’s family for decades and is on the brink of closure, when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed in this heartfelt new musical comedy.

The cast of Welcome to the Big Dipper is Maybe Burke (Love Letters to Nobody), Jennifer Byrne (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde - TONY nominee), Christian Magby (Galileo), Jillian Louis (Twist of Fate at The York), Mia Pinero (Sweeney Todd), DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime), Pablo Torres (The Jerusalem Syndrome at The York), Debra M. Walton (Storyville at The York), and Michael Yeshion (Imaginocean). Understudies are Darius Harper (Kinky Boots), Ella Oleson (Fiddler on the Roof), Jayae Riley, Jr. (Trevor: The Musical), and Erik Schark (Rock of Ages).

The creative team is Brian Pacelli (set and projection design), Janine Loesch (costume design), Kristen Paige (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design) and Polly Solomon (properties).

The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson. The assistant stage managers are Caroline Pastore and Carter White. The production manager is Noah Glaister. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. General Management is by HIGH HARD HEAT/Dominick Balletta.

Welcome to the Big Dipper will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. There will be an additional performance on Monday, November 25 at 7:30pm. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 and Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

Tickets for Welcome to the Big Dipper are now available and are priced at $50 - $80 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday – Friday 12:00PM – 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior and Student Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20, subject to availability (one student ticket per valid student ID). The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 35 years and under through the Gen York program.

