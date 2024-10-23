Debbie Gravitte Will Lead Staged Reading of THE SOUND Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte will lead a cast of Broadway veterans in a staged reading of the new musical, THE SOUND, on Sunday, November 17th at 3:00pm in Safra Hall at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, located at 36 Battery Place, NYC.

Based on true events, THE SOUND is an uplifting musical, set in 1943 and current day, that tells the true story of one Jewish family as they race to escape from Nazi occupied Denmark to Sweden across The Sound -- to freedom. It is a story about courage, hope, and never forgetting our past. THE SOUND features Direction by Charlotte Cohn, Music Direction by Adam Dorfman, with Music & Lyrics by Christian Douglas and a Book by Charlotte Cohn and Jason Odell Williams.

The cast features Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway, They’re Playing Our Song, Les Miserables), Neal Benari (A Beautiful Noise, Fiddler on the Roof, Aida), Melody A. Betts (The Wiz, Waitress), Christian Douglas (Moulin Rouge, Kinky Boots), Mia Gerachis (Pretty Woman - National Tour), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home, The Addams Family, City of Angels), Judy Jerome (Church & State, Two by Tennessee) Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman - National Tour, Pretty Little Liars), Talia Suskauer (Parade - National Tour, Wicked) Imogen Williams (Courage to Act: Rescue In Denmark), and Stuart Zagnit (Harmony, Little Shop of Horrors).

The event is free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets can be reserved at: https://mjhnyc.org/events/thesoundanewmusical/

Casting for The SOUND is by Robin Carus Casting. The Production Manager is Daniel Imana and Natalie Jones is Production Stage Manager. LDK Productions serves as General Manager.

