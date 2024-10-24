THE 7TH VOYAGE OF EGON TICHY (REDUX) to be Presented at 2025 Under The Radar Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Workshop, in association with Lucille Lortel Theatre, will present the Sinking Ship and Theater in Quarantine world premiere production of The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] in partnership with the 2025 Under The Radar Festival. Created by director Jonathan Levin, playwright Josh Luxenberg, and performer Joshua William Gelb, this production has been rewritten, expanded, and reconceived as a unique in-person theatrical experience. Running January 4–26, 2025 at New York Theatre Workshop's Fourth Street Theatre with an opening set for Tuesday, January 7, tickets are now on sale.

Trapped in a time loop, space traveler Egon Tichy faces his own worst enemy: himself. And he's multiplying. In this inventive fusion of live performance and digital sleight-of-hand, a single performer builds a cinematic sci-fi comedy in real time, transforming an 8'x4' white box into a cosmic madhouse. The acclaimed physical theater company Sinking Ship and the Obie award-winning Theater in Quarantine have reimagined their “virtuosic” (New York Times) early pandemic streaming hit The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy as a mind-bending in-person experience—a slapstick adventure and poignant meditation on the tug-of-war between the versions of ourselves we can never escape.

Based on the story by Stanislaw Lem, The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] is created by director Jonathan Levin, playwright Josh Luxenberg, and performer Joshua William Gelb. The creative team includes Peiyi Wong (set & costume design), Marika Kent (lighting design), Jesse Garrison (video design), M. Florian Staab (original music & sound design), Jonathan Levin (props design) and Carly Levin (production manager & line producer).

Twenty-one performances of The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] will take place January 4–26, 2025 at New York Theatre Workshop's Fourth Street Theatre, located at 83 East 4th St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Sunday, January 5 for a press opening on Tuesday, January 7. The running time is 50 minutes with no intermission. Performance times vary. Please see the schedule below.

Tickets, priced at $30 general admission and $50 for premium reserved, can be purchased at www.nytw.org.

New York Theatre Workshop's Fourth Street Theatre is accessible only by a flight of 8 exterior stairs. The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] contains mild adult language and situations but is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

Please visit https://www.nytw.org/show/7th-voyage/ for more information.

