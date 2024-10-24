THE 7TH VOYAGE OF EGON TICHY (REDUX) to be Presented at 2025 Under The Radar Festival

Performances will run January 4-26.
New York Theatre Workshop, in association with Lucille Lortel Theatre, will present the Sinking Ship and Theater in Quarantine world premiere production of The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] in partnership with the 2025 Under The Radar Festival. Created by director Jonathan Levin, playwright Josh Luxenberg, and performer Joshua William Gelb, this production has been rewritten, expanded, and reconceived as a unique in-person theatrical experience. Running January 4–26, 2025 at New York Theatre Workshop's Fourth Street Theatre with an opening set for Tuesday, January 7, tickets are now on sale.
Trapped in a time loop, space traveler Egon Tichy faces his own worst enemy: himself. And he's multiplying. In this inventive fusion of live performance and digital sleight-of-hand, a single performer builds a cinematic sci-fi comedy in real time, transforming an 8'x4' white box into a cosmic madhouse. The acclaimed physical theater company Sinking Ship and the Obie award-winning Theater in Quarantine have reimagined their “virtuosic” (New York Times) early pandemic streaming hit The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy as a mind-bending in-person experience—a slapstick adventure and poignant meditation on the tug-of-war between the versions of ourselves we can never escape.
Based on the story by Stanislaw Lem, The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] is created by director Jonathan Levin, playwright Josh Luxenberg, and performer Joshua William Gelb. The creative team includes Peiyi Wong (set & costume design), Marika Kent (lighting design), Jesse Garrison (video design), M. Florian Staab (original music & sound design), Jonathan Levin (props design) and Carly Levin (production manager & line producer).
Twenty-one performances of The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] will take place January 4–26, 2025 at New York Theatre Workshop's Fourth Street Theatre, located at 83 East 4th St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Sunday, January 5 for a press opening on Tuesday, January 7. The running time is 50 minutes with no intermission. Performance times vary. Please see the schedule below.
Tickets, priced at $30 general admission and $50 for premium reserved, can be purchased at www.nytw.org.
New York Theatre Workshop's Fourth Street Theatre is accessible only by a flight of 8 exterior stairs. The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] contains mild adult language and situations but is appropriate for audiences of all ages.
Please visit https://www.nytw.org/show/7th-voyage/ for more information.
