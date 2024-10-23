See Britton and the Sting & More in Upcoming Concerts at PAC NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed its musical line up for fall 2024, featuring celebrated artists from around the world and free performances on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Lobby Stage.



Since opening in Fall 2023, music has been a cornerstone of PAC NYC’s programming. The center has hosted concerts by award-winning artists such as LaChanze, Ben Platt and Brian Stokes Mitchell, commissioned operas such as Watch Night, musical theater hits like Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and over 250 free musical performances on the Lobby Stage.



This fall, five musical artists will perform a series of intimate concerts in PAC NYC’s theaters: Time for Three on Saturday, December 14; John Cameron Mitchell’s “Queen Bitch: John Cameron Mitchell sings Bowie” on Tuesday, December 17 and Thursday, December 19; Tanya Tagaq on Wednesday, December 18; Samora Pinderhughes on Friday, December 20 and Britton & the Sting’s “Re:member” on Saturday, December 21. All shows at 7pm.



CONCERTS (about section)

Time for Three

GRAMMY and Emmy-winning ensemble Time For Three returns to PAC NYC.

Following their sold-out Circle Songs concert last season, Time For Three bring their charismatic and energetic performance style back to PAC NYC for another extraordinary evening. Bonded by an uncommon blend of instruments and vocals, Charles Yang (violin), Nick Kendall (violin), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass), defy conventions with genre-bending excellence, pushing creative boundaries and leaving audiences worldwide captivated. To experience Time For Three live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.



Queen Bitch: John Cameron Mitchell Sings Bowie

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen, John Cameron Mitchell, brings the glitz, glam, and grit of David Bowie to PAC NYC. One of alt-culture’s boldest creators, John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus, How to Talk to Girls at Parties), celebrates Bowie’s iconic career in a one-of-a-kind evening of songs and stories spanning the glam rocker’s oeuvre. This euphoric tribute to all things Bowie features international cabaret star Amber Martin with house band led by the Tony and GRAMMY nominated music director of Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Stereophonic, Justin Craig, plus very special guests. Grab a ticket, put on your red shoes, and Let’s Dance!



Tanya Tagaq

One of the avant-garde’s most dynamic performers, Tanya Tagaq brings her electrifying artistry to PAC NYC for one night only. Praised by The New York Times as “fiercely charismatic,” internationally acclaimed artist Tanya Tagaq breaks through boundaries with her genre-defying performances. Hailing from Ikaluktutiak (Cambridge Bay) Nunavut, Tagaq stands as a true original disruptor in today’s music scene with a fierce commitment to addressing seismic social, political, and environmental issues. Her singular sound blends throat singing with whispers, punk, metal, and electronica to create a musical experience like no other. Don’t miss this chance to witness JUNO Award winner, Polaris Music Prize recipient, and Order of Canada honoree, Tanya Tagaq, with Jean Martin on percussion and Jeffrey Zeigler on cello live at PAC NYC.



Samora Pinderhughes

Critically acclaimed composer and performer, Samora Pinderhughes, takes the PAC NYC stage for an evening filled with elegy and transformative beauty. Experience Pindherughes’ stirring melodies and powerful storytelling as he performs selections from his latest album, Venus Smiles Not in the House of Tears. Made over eight years with loving detail and written entirely by Pinderhughes and his longtime producer Jack DeBoe, this deeply personal album delves into the complexities of mental health and explores the profound question: How can love exist when grief is in the way?



Britton & the Sting, Re:member

Join Britton & The Sting for Re:member, a transformative night of music, storytelling, and connection. Re:member collides funk, gospel, rock, mesmerizing melody, and personal testimony to guide you back to the core of who you are. It’s a chance to reflect, remove what no longer serves you, and embrace the best parts of yourself. This is more than just a show, it’s a revival — a shared experience. At its heart, church is a place for coming together, lifting each other up, and reaching new heights. Re:member brings church to PAC NYC through dynamic performances that will leave you moved and energized. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this musical evening of inspiration and reflection.



LOBBY STAGE

This fall, Lobby Stage audiences can enjoy an ongoing series of free entertainment and family programming. Some highlights include:



33W Series: Born from intimate artist salons in a Harlem brownstone, 33W at PAC NYC features New York City’s most promising pop and R&B talents. Curated in collaboration with musician and producer, Shaan Ramaprasad and Park Avenue Artists. Recent highlights include: Aeden Alvarez , REBBY and Chloé Hogan.



Annie O Presents: Annie Ohayon, music curator and publicist behind the careers of legends like Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Laurie Anderson, and Angelique Kidjo, offers an intimate concert series for true music lovers. Highlights include: Martha Wainright, Stephan San Juan and Las Palabras.



Civic Alliance Series: Through meaningful partnerships with community organizations and institutional stakeholders across all five boroughs, international performance, local leadership, and artists at all stages of their career bring life and community to our public spaces. Highlights include the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC/CUNY)’s Monologue Slam and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) Resident Showcase.



Family Programming: Curator Baba Israel and PAC NYC invite audiences of all ages to join us at the Lobby Stage for an entertaining and educational series of interactive performances that the whole family will love, such as the Kids Breaking League (KBL) and Fyütch.



Oscillate: Curated by Peter X of Siduri Records, Oscillate is a free event that features diverse sounds and emerging DJ and Music Producers from across the boroughs of NYC. Recent highlights include Anabelle Kline, Pei Up, and Gamma Vibes.



Park Avenue Artists’ Spotlight: The series shifts the focus onto the often unsung heroes of the music world – the background singers, band members and producers who breathe life into live music. Curated in collaboration with Park Avenue Artist. Recent highlights include: Kaki King, Aba Diop and Michael Thurber.



Tickets for the concerts go on pre-sale today to PAC NYC and Citi members today. Starting Friday, October 25 tickets will be available online at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000. All Lobby Stage programs are free and open to the public.

All performances are at 251 Fulton Street.

