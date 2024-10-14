Former York Theatre Artistic Director Apologizes for 'Hurt' and 'Misunderstandings'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld reported last week The York Theatre Company's James Morgan has resigned from his duties, effective immediately. Morgan was appointed as Producing Artistic Director in 1997.

Morgan has released a letter, explaining the circumstances behind his resignation.

Dear All,



At this point, it’s not news to any of you that I’ve retired as Producing Artistic Director of The York Theatre Company.

But please allow me to add some context to the news release that went out Friday night.

This month marks my 50th anniversary with The York, and I have long thought that reaching this milestone would be an excellent time to retire from this remarkable theater company. The privilege of serving the York has given me opportunities, experiences and friendships beyond my wildest dreams.

After my stroke in 2022, I considered that perhaps I should move up the timetable, recognizing that it would be very diIicult to give The York my “all.” Out of a sense of commitment to the institution, but also, frankly, wanting to prove something to myself, I decided to soldier on.

During a recent staI meeting, I responded to a colleague’s concerns about the diversity of our audiences in a way that was inappropriate and hurtful. The words came out – at a raised volume that has been one of the side eIects of the stroke – diIerently than I intended them.

There's no question I was being defensive. I've tried to make diversity a consideration in everything we do– our programming, our outreach, our hiring, our everything. Were we late coming to the table? Yes. Could we -- should we -- have been doing more? Always.

So, I am heartsick that the words that came out of my mouth reflected the exact opposite of how I feel, not only about diversity but also about my friend of more than three decades, Gerry McIntyre. He has been an important part of the York, as an actor, a choreographer and director, and in recent years as Associate Artistic Director.

I think the world of Gerry and I’m committed to finding a way to repair our friendship.

I’ve also learned that my aphasia, an after-eIect of the stroke, has caused hurt and misunderstandings among the staff. I should have realized that sooner. Whether because of ego or stubbornness – or maybe just cluelessness – I didn’t. And I apologize.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving as The York’s Producing Artistic Director.

With deep admiration and appreciation,

Jim Morgan