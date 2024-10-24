Kenneth Branagh's KING LEAR Will Be First Live Theater Production to Use Dolby Atmos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dolby Atmos is coming to live theater for the first time ever through a powerful new production of William Shakespeare's King Lear, starring Kenneth Branagh.

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's staging of the classic tragedy will appear live at The Shed's Griffin Theater in New York City from October 26 through December 15, featuring an exclusive run of 50 performances.

Presented by Dolby, the production's sound installation at the Griffin Theater will captivate audiences through the use of Dolby Atmos, the immersive audio technology that delivers incomparable entertainment experiences across cinema, streaming, gaming, sports, music, and live events. Dolby Atmos brings the production of King Lear to life in the theater's physical space by allowing the creators to place audio effects and music all around the audience and actors – even above them.

“Kenneth Branagh's brilliant implementations of Dolby Atmos in film, like for his Oscar-winning Belfast, demonstrate the power artists have to immerse audiences in ways never before possible,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “We celebrate and welcome the pioneering work of the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company and The Shed, whose collaboration with Dolby will break ground in bringing Dolby Atmos to the world of stage performance and use intentional sound design to plunge audiences into the play's universe.”

Kenneth Branagh plays the title role in the new production of King Lear, set in the barbarous landscape of Ancient Britain. Featuring a cast of rising stars from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art co-directed by Rob Ashford, Branagh, and Lucy Skilbeck, this production releases the play's power and turmoil in a fast-paced staging.

“We are truly excited to partner once again with Dolby and Dolby Atmos,” said Kenneth Branagh. “It's a thrilling sonic enhancement to the immersive power of this epic tragedy.”

In playing Lear, Branagh completes a trifecta of great Shakespearean tragic roles, complementing past appearances as Hamlet in his Academy Award–nominated film version of the play (1996) and on stage as Macbeth in a celebrated immersive production (2014).

The new production of King Lear is presented by Fiery Angel, The Shed, and the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, with Dolby Atmos sound provided by Dolby and sound design by Max Ringham.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit https://dolbylabs.co/406W2LG.

