Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's Gala

The event took place on October 21.
Hollywood lit up Tectonic Theater Project's star-studded gala, "A Tectonic Cabaret," at NYC's Current (Pier 59) Monday night. Check out photos below!
The James C. Hormel "Spirit of Tectonic Award" went to powerhouse Hollywood and Broadway producer Gigi Pritzker, while "The Jane Fonda Award" honored the trailblazing actor and activist Colman Domingo. Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane Fonda, via a heartfelt and witty video message, presented Domingo's award, while Tectonic's founding Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman handed Pritzker hers. Tony Award-winning actress and producerLaChanze was on hand to bestow Viola's well-deserved honor.
The evening featured performances by superstar drag artist Sasha Velour, “The Gilded Age” star Claybourne Elder, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Alyssa Fox, Prentice Powell, Ryan Vandenboom, and more.
Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe
Moises Kaufman with Colman Domingo and Gigi Pritzker
Tom Viola and Gigi Pritzker
Gigi Pritzker
Jamey Miller, Jennifer Patrilla, Evan Mayer, Gigi Pritzker, Jamie Forshaw, Rachel Shane
Tom Viola and Staff
Matt Joslyn and Moises Kaufman
LaChanze
Sasha Velour
Michael P.N.A. Hormel and Gigi Pritzker
Brian and Dayna Lee
Prentice Powell
Moises Kaufman and Sasha Velour
Robbie Simpson, Asher Gelman, Stefan Milici
Anthony Roth Constanzo
Alyssa Fox and Francise Voranger
Sasha Velour
