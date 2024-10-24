Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hollywood lit up Tectonic Theater Project's star-studded gala, "A Tectonic Cabaret," at NYC's Current (Pier 59) Monday night. Check out photos below!

The James C. Hormel "Spirit of Tectonic Award" went to powerhouse Hollywood and Broadway producer Gigi Pritzker, while "The Jane Fonda Award" honored the trailblazing actor and activist Colman Domingo. Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane Fonda, via a heartfelt and witty video message, presented Domingo's award, while Tectonic's founding Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman handed Pritzker hers. Tony Award-winning actress and producerLaChanze was on hand to bestow Viola's well-deserved honor.

The evening featured performances by superstar drag artist Sasha Velour, “The Gilded Age” star Claybourne Elder, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Alyssa Fox, Prentice Powell, Ryan Vandenboom, and more.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

