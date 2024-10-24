Photos: Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, and More at Tectonic Theater Project's Gala

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The event took place on October 21.

Hollywood lit up Tectonic Theater Project's star-studded gala, "A Tectonic Cabaret," at NYC's Current (Pier 59) Monday night. Check out photos below!

The James C. Hormel "Spirit of Tectonic Award" went to powerhouse Hollywood and Broadway producer Gigi Pritzker, while "The Jane Fonda Award" honored the trailblazing actor and activist Colman Domingo. Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane Fonda, via a heartfelt and witty video message, presented Domingo's award, while Tectonic's founding Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman handed Pritzker hers. Tony Award-winning actress and producerLaChanze was on hand to bestow Viola's well-deserved honor.

 The evening featured performances by superstar drag artist Sasha Velour, “The Gilded Age” star Claybourne Elder, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Alyssa Fox, Prentice Powell, Ryan Vandenboom, and more. 

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Moises Kaufman with Colman Domingo and Gigi Pritzker

Tom Viola and Gigi Pritzker

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Gigi Pritzker

Tom Viola

Claybourne Elder

Jamey Miller, Jennifer Patrilla, Evan Mayer, Gigi Pritzker, Jamie Forshaw, Rachel Shane

Tom Viola and Staff

Moises Kaufman

Matt Joslyn and Moises Kaufman

LaChanze

Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour

Patricia McGregor

Amanda Gronich

Julie Boardman

Michael P.N.A. Hormel and Gigi Pritzker

Brian and Dayna Lee

Alyssa Fox

Prentice Powell

Moises Kaufman and Sasha Velour

Robbie Simpson, Asher Gelman, Stefan Milici

Anthony Roth Constanzo

Alyssa Fox and Francise Voranger

Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour



