WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? Comes to SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse will present the U.S. premiere of What If They Ate The Baby?, written, directed and performed by the playhouse's artists in residence, Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland, running Off-Broadway November 19 - December 22, 2025 for 25 performances in a limited 5-week engagement. Opening night is November 22.

There are three rules every housewife knows, never return a dish empty, always have dinner ready on time, and some things are best kept under the table. After all, you never know who's listening. Fresh off of a sold out triple-billed run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Xhloe and Natasha return to SoHo Playhouse with What If They Ate The Baby?, a Fringe First, Best Overseas Show, and Mervyn Stutter's Pick of The Fringe Award-winning show that Everything Theatre labeled "An absurdist masterpiece."

When housewife Dottie shows up at neighbor Shirley's door to return a casserole dish, everything is absolutely picture perfect, until those footsteps upstairs and gritted smiles suggest something more sinister may be going on. Whether it's the hue of Shirley's spaghetti casserole or the whispered conversations under the table, it's clear these two neighbors have something to hide. Inspired by 1950s McCarthyism and the overturning of Roe V. Wade in 2022 comes a queer clown two-hander about surveillance, paranoia, and American womanhood.

The production team includes Angelo Sagnelli (Light Design & Production Stage Manager), and Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland (Set, Sound & Costume Design).

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Run time is approximately 65 minutes. Tickets are $45.50 (includes fees).

Xhloe and Natasha are a New York City based, multi-disciplinary writing/performing duo that have been in collaboration for over a decade, creating absurdist clown physical theatre and comedy. They are known for creating work that is highly physical, fast paced, historically influenced, and inspired by archetypes of Americana. Xhloe and Natasha are three-time consecutive recipients of the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival Fringe First Award for Outstanding New Writing. Their show A Letter To Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads this First was the recipient of the SoHo Playhouse Encore Series Prize as well as the Broadway Baby Bobby Award for Excellence. Recently, they were named part of the "Theatrely 31" as young theatre makers poised for a meteoric rise and were awarded an "Offie" Off-West End Award for Best Performance. They have been called "the most promising young theatre-makers to emerge from Edinburgh Fringe in recent years" by Everything Theatre and "The Fringe's most dynamic theatrical duo" by The Telegraph. Xhloe and Natasha are represented by the Gersh Agency. Learn more at https://www.xhloeandnatasha.com.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse (Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, Managing Director Britt Lafield) is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Morgan Mcdowell