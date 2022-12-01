Video: Watch the Trailer for the Return of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Off-Broadway

Ruth Stage's polarizing Off Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof has returned for an unprecedented 42 performance re-engagement!

Watch the trailer below!

Tennessee Williams' sultry southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Directed by Joe Rosario, Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the "Cat", Brick's wife.

Matt de Rogatis reprises his critically acclaimed role as "Brick."