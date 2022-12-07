Video: Watch Highlights From PAAL Gala Honoring Shanta Thake

Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) produced their first gala at A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theater on December 3rd, 2022. Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, received PAAL's first Leader in Care award presented by Krissy Shields and Emmy and Tony-nominee Arian Moayed. Thake's essential role in facilitating the partnerships made PAAL's annual international summit for leadership training possible.

Watch highlights below!

The gala closed out PAAL's annual summit on creating caregiver support in the industry, inviting guests to a happy hour of performances by gifted caregivers with on-site or in-home care provided to artists and attendees. Funds raised went directly to support PAAL's childcare/caregiver and emergency grants, institutional initiatives, partner projects (The Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival with Blackboard Plays) and more.

Singer and cellist Maigan Kennedy said "I didn't know that this community existed until two weeks ago and I feel like a bunch of possibilities have opened up for me just being able to network with other performer parents and knowing that there are advocacy things in place to make my career possible. It's really affirming"

The Caregiver Cabaret featured live performers Jessica Delfino (Mom Report), Harper Grundei, Gary Grundei (Mrs. Drake), Maigan Kennedy (Disney On Classic), Ethan Lipton (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Darius-Anthony Robinson (Rent), Tatiana Scott (In The Heights), Andrea Jones-Sojola (The Music Man), Haley Swindal (Chicago), and Alec The Third (Bushwick Variety Show). A brief multi-media moment with exclusive video contributions feature Mahogany L. Browne (NAACP Image Award nominee), Joanne Javien (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Toshi Reagon (NYFA Music Composition Award), and Lady Rizo (Time Out London Theater award). The national directors of PAAL leadership are Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Adriana Gaviria, and Tamanya Garza. Produced by Mara Jill Herman with Music Direction by Gary Grundei.

For more information and tax-deductible donations: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/parent-artist-advocacy-league-for-the-performing-arts-paal?fbclid=IwAR0EqYoYeGds0ncDt-Rm_CmpLdqzmp_1N80e1Uc9erlRP-fsHMLpC3FULkI