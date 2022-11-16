Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Cast of STRANGER SINGS! Performs 'Welcome To Hawkins' on GOOD DAY NEW YORK

With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series and all its campy '80s glory.

Nov. 16, 2022  

The cast of Stranger Sings! THE PARODY MUSICAL made a live, in-studio appearance at FOX 5's 'GOOD DAY NEW YORK" this morning. They performed the opening number, "Welcome To Hawkins."

Watch below!

With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Stranger Sings! features Jamir Blair as Lucas, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Garrett Poladian as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, SLee as Barb, Shawn W. Smith as Hopper, and swings Jean Christian Barry, Dashiell Gregory and Hannah Clarke Levine.

The creative team includes direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, and props by Brendan McCann. Kathleen Rose Gallardo is Production Stage Manager, and Lara Sato is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment, advertising & marketing by Leanne Schanzer Promotions, digital marketing by Super Awesome Friends, and the production counsel is Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq.




Related Stories
STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Celebrate Eleven Days of Halloween! Photo
STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Celebrate 'Eleven Days of Halloween!'
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical that brings everyone’s favorite streaming series to hilariously-twisted life on stage, will celebrate 'Eleven Days of Halloween!” at performances October 21 – 31.
STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Announces Lottery & Student Rush Photo
STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Announces Lottery & Student Rush
The award-winning, hit Off-Broadway show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical announced that the show will launch a $20 digital lottery and a $30 in-person student rush ticket policy.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL
The portal to the Upside Down has reopened again - the award-winning, hit Off-Broadway show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical celebrated its Opening Night, transporting Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's into immersive and in-the-round satirized versions of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down. See opening night photos here!
Photos: New Images of STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Photo
Photos: New Images of STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL
The portal to the Upside Down has reopened again – the award-winning, hit Off-Broadway show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will celebrate its Opening Night tonight, transporting Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s into immersive and in-the-round satirized versions of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down. See all new production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Kate Baldwin & Georgia Stitt to Co-Host MISS: BROADWAY'S WOMEN SONGWRITERS at 92NYKate Baldwin & Georgia Stitt to Co-Host MISS: BROADWAY'S WOMEN SONGWRITERS at 92NY
November 16, 2022

Lyrics and Lyricists will present MISS: Broadway’s Women Songwriters on December 10, 11 and 12, celebrating Broadway’s long history of women songwriters and their indelible work, in a show conceived, co-written and co-hosted by two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin and award-winning composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt.
World Premiere of Musical Film BEAU Starring Matt Rodin, Jeb Brown & More to Open Dances With Films NYCWorld Premiere of Musical Film BEAU Starring Matt Rodin, Jeb Brown & More to Open Dances With Films NYC
November 16, 2022

The new musical film BEAU will make its world premiere as the opening night feature of Dances With Films New York at the Regal Union Square from December 1-4, 2022. The defiantly independent film festival and Los Angeles favorite, celebrates 26 years by expanding to New York City in 2022.
Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces 2022/23 Youngblood MembersEnsemble Studio Theatre Announces 2022/23 Youngblood Members
November 16, 2022

Ensemble Studio Theatre’s Youngblood program has announced new members for the 2022-2023 season: Lyndsey Bourne, K'yana Faulkner-Smith, Renae Jarrett, kl, Charlie Oh, Holly Settoon, Danny Tejera, and Susan Yassky.
Photos: See Julie Benko, Jennifer Simard, Constantine Maroulis & More at the 3rd Annual BROADWAY SOIREEPhotos: See Julie Benko, Jennifer Simard, Constantine Maroulis & More at the 3rd Annual BROADWAY SOIREE
November 16, 2022

See photos from Nordstrom NYC and PAPER Magazine's third annual Broadway Soiree, a Musical Theatre Singalong, featuring Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Tonya Pinkins (Raisin in the Sun; Tony Winner for Jelly’s Last Jam), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), and more.
Judy Kaye and Talia Suskauer Will Lead Industry Presentation Of A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICALJudy Kaye and Talia Suskauer Will Lead Industry Presentation Of A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL
November 16, 2022

​​​​​​​A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical, an irreverent and heartfelt new musical comedy for all ages that puts a “kosher” spin on the Charles Dickens classic, will have an industry presentation on December 6 in New York City.