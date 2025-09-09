Video: Sarah Jessica Parker and Jonathan Groff Host New 42 Studios Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performing arts and arts education nonprofit New 42 celebrated the 25th anniversary of New 42 Studios with a luncheon hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Jonathan Groff on Monday, September 8. The luncheon brought together producers, creatives, and performers who have developed or rehearsed Broadway productions at the studios over the years. See footage from the event here!

The event was directed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle and featured performances from Broadway stars Lilli Cooper, Nikki M. James, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jessica Vosk, and Joy Woods - who performed “New 42, We Love You!” a new original song written by Michael Thurber that celebrated the Studios’ legacy - and Brandon Victor Dixon who sang “Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)” from Jesus Christ Superstar. Remarks were delivered by New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet, New 42 Board Chair Henry Tisch, and New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher. Carolee Carmello, André De Shields, Francis Jue, and Jerry Zaks also gave toasts at the event, sharing memories of their time in rehearsal in honor of New 42 Studios’ 25th birthday.

Additional notable attendees included Cynthia Nixon, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Rachel Dratch, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Claybourne Elder, J. Harrison Ghee, Nikki Renee Daniels, Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Kerry Butler, Elizabeth Teeter, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Kecia Lewis, Lois Smith, Jerry Mitchell, and more.