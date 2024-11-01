Video: Neurodivergent Theater Company Showcased on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EPIC Players, a theater company dedicated to creating opportunities for neurodivergent and disabled artists, was spotlighted on Good Morning America on Friday.

"Representation does matter, so seeing people with disabilities in positions of power is important in how society then treats them overall," said founder and director Aubrie Therrien. "EPIC Players isn't just a theater company: it's a professional theater company," music director Scott Evan Davis added. "Everybody that's involved does this because they would like to do it professionally."

One of the company members is Conor Tague who, after performing as King George in an EPIC cabaret, made his Broadway debut in the recent musical How to Dance in Ohio. "It felt unreal," he said of performing on Broadway. "It's something that I will never forget and hopefully one day I'll be able to come back."

The organization also brings in professional Broadway and theater artists to work with the performers such as Andrew Barth Feldman and Stephanie Torns who calls it "unapologetic [and] joyous."

"We need more spaces for neurodivergent performers, specifically in theater. So the fact that there is a space where they can thrive with each other is so meaningful," says Feldman. Watch the full segment now!

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities. For more information, visit HERE.

