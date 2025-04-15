SEARCHING FOR WILLIE LYNCH Comes to the Actors Temple

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Searching for Willie Lynch, delves into the chilling legacy of an alleged 1712 speech by Willie Lynch, a notorious slave owner on the James River, Virginia. This historical epic explores the divisive tactics Lynch purportedly devised to sow discord among Black communities for generations.

The play traces the intertwined lives of three families who inhabit the same Louisiana house across distinct eras—2008, 1965, and 1930. As tensions mount, a mysterious door within the house becomes a portal to the past and a beacon of future hopes, unveiling hidden truths and forging eternal connections.

From the acclaimed writer-director Layon Gray, renowned for masterpieces like Black Angels Over Tuskegee, Kings Of Harlem, and Cowboy, comes this enchanting tale. It celebrates the potential of the future, taking audiences on an ethereal voyage through the echoes of history. As the narrative unfolds, it gracefully navigates the delicate interplay between reality and dreams, culminating in a profound, timeless revelation.

Previews begin on June 14, 2025, with an opening night scheduled for June 19th, in honor of Juneteenth. The play will run until July 27 at the Actors Temple Theatre, located at 339 W. 47th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in New York City.

Comments