Tisch New Theatre To Present Tony Award-Winning Musical FUN HOME

NYU's Tisch New Theatre will present Fun Home Off-Broadway at the American Theatre of Actors from April 26th to May 4th, 2025. Welcome to the Fun Home, and be sure to wipe your shoes at the door.

Directed by Julia Freitas-Gordon, music directed by August Farajian, choreographed by Liam Redford and produced by Hannah Stober, this production of Fun Home begs the question: in times of change, both within and without ourselves-what control do we have over how our stories go?

Tickets start at $17.85 for students and $39.19 for adults, and the production will play at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W 54th St. There will be an accessible performance on April 3rd at 2:00 PM, during which captions will be projected, masks will be made available to all audience members, and a content warning signal will be shown before intense moments of the show. Moments of intense lighting shifts and sound will be toned down.

A five-time Tony-Award winning musical based on the best-selling graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, Fun Home follows Alison as she revisits her past in a search for answers about her brilliant and troubled closeted gay father, Bruce Bechdel, in his life of mystery.

At 43, cartoonist Alison Bechdel is finally ready to process her father's suicide. Equipped with her pen & paper, she draws through her young life in a series of vignettes: through charged encounters with her father as a young girl, through questions and revelations about her own sexuality as a young adult, and eventually-through the news of her father's suicide close on the heels of her own lesbian coming-out... Alison realizes that she and her father were more alike than she had thought. But why is it that their stories had turned out so differently?

Fun Home invites us to explore alongside Alison how our understandings of the world differ from that of our parents. And in times of change, both within and without ourselves-what control do we have over how our stories go?

"It's a queer story, because it's characters are queer, but it's relatable to everyone. It's about humans, a family, just trying to live in their circumstances. What I love about this story is that it wasn't written to be queer, it just happened to be, because it's Alison Bechdel's life onstage. Right now, I think we need to see queer people onstage, just living--the good, the bad, and the ugly, to remind people that we're here, we exist! And our lives and stories are just as complex and worthy of existence, on and offstage, as anyone else's.

With this musical, I'm interested in exploring how each of us searches for our own truth in a changing world. And I posit the question to all of you: In times of change, within and without ourselves, do we have any control over how our stories go?" Director Julia Freitas-Gordon stated.

CAST

LIBBY RONON as ALISON

CAMELIA ELIAS SIERRA MEDIUM ALISON/SUSAN DEY

WINNIE YUAN as SMALL ALISON

MICKEY WIRTZ as BRUCE BECHDEL

WESLEY MEMERY as BRUCE BECHDEL UNDERSTUDY

BARRY-SUZANNE COLLINS as HELEN BECHDEL

AIDAN DONOHUE as CHRISTIAN BECHDEL

AJ KING as JOHN BECHDEL

JUDAH WIDZER as ROY/MARK/PETE/BOBBY JEREMY

KELSEY LEVIE as JOAN/SUSAN DEY/DANCE CAPTAIN

BAND

Piano played by TOM POLJEVKA | Guitar played by MILES TANNER | Percussion played by DARREN DU | Bass played by CROSBY DOYAMA | Reed 1 played by RAY HELLER | Reed 2 played by JONATHAN HAGEN | Violin played by OLIVIA KLATTE | Cello played by NICOLE FENG

PRODUCTION TEAM

Produced by HANNAH STOBER in association with TISCH NEW THEATRE | Artistic Director JULIA FREITAS-GORDON | Production Managers ESME CUAUTLE and JERRY JIA | DEIA Chair SAM CHARNEY

Directed by JULIA FREITAS-GORDON | Assistant Director IFE DAVIS

Music Directed by AUGUST FARAJIAN | Assistant Music Directors JULIA CRAFTON, DANIEL LAI and KATHERINE HARB | Band Manager LAURA SCHIVELEY | Rehearsal Piano Accompanist DANIEL LAI

Choreographed by LIAM REDFORD

Production Stage Manager SOPHIA ZHAO | Assistant Stage Managers GREY BLAKE and ANTHONY LI

Head Scenic Designer KAT KAHLER | Associate Scenic Designers ELLA FREEMAN and AKANKSHA SOMANI | Props Designers CECE COLLIER and BETHANY LEBERTHON | Projection Designer SAM CHARNEY | Lighting Designer JERRY JIA | Assistant Lighting Designer and Lightboard Operator JORDAN HINES | Sound Designer TINA QIU | Assistant Sound Designer and Sound Engineer ALYSSA YANG | Head Costume Designer MAXWELL GUTIERREZ | Associate Costume Designer EMALEA ROOKE | Assistant Costume Designer LIZ ROSENBAUM | Stitcher ANGIE DAVIS | Wardrobe Crew EMALEA ROOKE, LIZ ROSENBAUM, and ANGIE DAVIS | Dramaturgs BRYCE GASTELUM and VIET LINH TO | Intimacy Coordinator RY PATTEN | Producing Assistants SOPHIA ASHBAHIAN and CHRISTOPHER MARTINEZ | Director of Development SIGNY ACKERMANN | Development Assistants OSHMI GHOSH and NGHI NGUYEN | Director of Marketing ASPEN NARAIN | Marketing Assistant MADI KAPLAN | Social Media Manager JOSEPHINE WANG | Photographers MARIANA ARBOLEDA, FRANCESCA DIMICELI, SHARON JIANG, and KAITLYN WIGMORE | Videographers SUPRIYA RAJ and KAITLYN WIGMORE | Graphic Designers JINGWEI MU and DANIEL YEE | Community Organizers JOSEPHINE DEIESU and VALENTINA RUBIO | Production Assistants ETHAN MORE, GUY TANO, VIET LINH TO and ADRIAN ZHOU

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

Originally Produced on Broadway by Fox Theatricals | Barbara Whitman | Carole Shorenstein Hays | Tom Casserly | Paula Marie Black | Latitude Link | Terry Schnuck/Jane Lane | The Forstalls | Nathan Vernon | Mint Theatricals | Elizabeth Armstrong | Jam Theatricals | Delman Whitney | Kristin Caskey and Mike Isaacson

The world premiere production of FUN HOME was produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director | Patrick Willingham, Executive Director) in New York City on October 22nd, 2013. FUN HOME was developed, in part, at the 2012 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab at White Oak and the 2012 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab at the Sundance Resort.

FUN HOME is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

About Tisch New Theatre

Tisch New Theatre (TNT) is a student-led not-for-profit theatre organization based in New York University committed to educating, entertaining, and empowering the artistic minds of NYU's entire undergraduate student body—Tisch and beyond—for the future of the theatre industry.

TNT is dedicated to fostering artistic growth in all undergraduate NYU students, offering a safe environment for learning and personal development. We are committed to the promotion of equity, inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility. In our presentation of musical theatre as a tool of storytelling, our organization empowers its young artists to create theatre, from production, to performance, to administration—with the caliber of professionalism they will possess working in the industry.

In addition to giving our students the skills they need to be successful in theatre, we give them the courage to shape the theatrical infrastructure they want to take with them into the industry.

We invite students to question and reimagine the theatrical status-quo, building the industry they want to work within.

We believe that theatre is a monumental force of change. As theatre makers and artists, we choose to hold the responsibility of telling relevant and topical stories, which present and respond to issues facing our community. Tisch New Theatre believes that art belongs to both the theatre makers and the audience.

About the American Theatre of Actors

American Theatre of Actors, Inc. (ATA) was founded in 1976 by James Jennings to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors, and to provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work. The plays are dramas, comedies, and hybrids, dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society.

12,000 actors have worked at ATA including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Danny Aielo, David Morse, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn. Our productions are sometimes grouped as 'festivals,' such as a Playwrights Festival or a Directors Festival. In 2016 we began an initiative to feature women in theatre as directors and playwrights, today this is our WIT! (Women in Theatre) program.

