Video: Natasha Yvette Williams Sings From SOME LIKE IT HOT at 54 Below

NaTasha Yvette Williams, the Grammy Award winning, Tony Award nominated performer brought her celebrated solo show to 54 Below. This evening chronicled some of NaTasha’s escapades from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Broadway, and beyond on the wings of music and laughter. Watch videos of her performing songs from the hit musical Some Like It Hot below!

Featuring music from well known Gospel, jazz, R&B artists, and some well known showtunes, complete with personal stories and life lessons she learned along the way, Williams took a delightful journey through her long and illustrious career, ensuring each moment both delighted and tugged at your heartstrings.