 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Natasha Yvette Williams Sings From SOME LIKE IT HOT at 54 Below

Williams was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the musical.

By: Aug. 12, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




NaTasha Yvette Williams, the Grammy Award winning, Tony Award nominated performer brought her celebrated solo show to 54 Below. This evening chronicled some of NaTasha’s escapades from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Broadway, and beyond on the wings of music and laughter. Watch videos of her performing songs from the hit musical Some Like It Hot below!

Featuring music from well known Gospel, jazz, R&B artists, and some well known showtunes, complete with personal stories and life lessons she learned along the way, Williams took a delightful journey through her long and illustrious career, ensuring each moment both delighted and tugged at your heartstrings.



Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Some Like It Hot Patience Mug
Some Like It Hot Patience Mug
Buy a Some Like It Hot Vamp Logo Hoodie
Some Like It Hot Vamp Logo Hoodie
Buy a Some Like It Hot Tour Logo Magnet
Some Like It Hot Tour Logo Magnet
Buy a Some Like It Hot Logo Black Hat
Some Like It Hot Logo Black Hat
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos