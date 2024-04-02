Video: FIVE, THE PARODY MUSICAL Featured On ABC NIGHTLINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out a new segment from ABC Nightline featuring the new Off-Broadway production, FIVE, THE PARODY MUSICAL. Watch the video!

The segment features the show's creaors discussing the balance of satire and politics in the new comedy that features characters such as Stormy Daniels, Ivanka Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The segment also features performance footage and interviews with actors Anyae Anasia, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Gabi Garcia, Hannah Bonnet, and Jasmine Rice LaBeija.

MORE ABOUT FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL

The world premiere of FIVE: The Parody Musical, features a book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun & Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars, Little Black Book), and direction & choreography by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical, F#%king Up Everything). Now playing Off-Broadway at Theater 555 (555 W 42nd St, NYC) through April 21.

Henry VIII and his six wives had nothing on Donald, the 45th, and these five ladies. Poised to make America laugh again, FIVE: The Parody Musical is an irreverent musical comedy revue starring some of the women in the life of America's past (and hopefully not future) President. Ivana, Marla, and Melania are joined by crowd favorite Stormy and daddy's girl Ivanka as they each take the spotlight and sing their hearts out for your vote.