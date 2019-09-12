Veronica Mar's Enrico Colantoni, Obi Abili, And Alexander Garfin To Star In The World Premiere Of FEAR

Matt Williams' play FEAR will receive its World Premiere beginning Tuesday, October 15 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), directed by Tea Alagić. A limited run, FEAR will celebrate its opening night on Thursday, October 24 and run through December 8, 2019. Tickets are $65- $89 and can be purchased by visiting FearthePlay.com or by calling (866) 811-4111.

FEAR follows a little girl's disappearance as it prompts a tense confrontation among a plumber, college professor, and teenage boy. In this psychological drama, three neighbors discover how far they are willing to go to defend the values that define them.

The cast will feature Obi Abili (TV's "Billions," " Delicious." Irish Rep's The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (Film: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; TV's "Veronica Mars"), and Alexander Garfin (Film: Peanuts).

Creative team includes scenic designer is Andrew Boyce (NYC: LTC's Plot Points In Our Sexual Development; Barrow Groups Buyer & Seller), lighting designer is D.M. Wood (West End's The Twilight Zone), costume designer is Oana Botez (LTC's In the Green), sound designer is Jane Shaw (NY: Vilna; The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director is J. David Brimmer (Broadway: Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and casting is by Mary Jo Slater. FEAR is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone / Stone Boies Entertainment and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Angelina Fiordellisi, Founder). Julie Crosby is Executive Producer and General Manager.

Fear was developed at Midtown Direct Rep, Maplewood, NJ (Interim Managing Director Ondine Landa Abramson) and The New Harmony Project, Indianapolis, IN (Lori Wolter Hudson, Artistic Director).

FEAR will begin performances on Tuesday, October 15, open on Thursday, October 24 and run through December 8, 2019, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre located at 121 Christopher Street. Tickets are $65 - $89( plus a $2 facility fee) and can be purchased by visiting www.FearthePlay.com or by calling (866) 811-4111. FEAR will play Tuesday at 7 pm; Wednesday - Friday at 8 pm; Saturday at 3 pm & 8 pm; Sunday at 3 pm (added performance Monday, October 21, October 28, November 25 at 7 pm and Friday, November 29 at 3 pm).





