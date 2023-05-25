VÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR Theatre

This marks the second extension for Vámonos which began performances on April 22 with an official opening night on May 1.

INTAR THEATRE and the RADIO DRAMA NETWORK has announced the final extension of Julissa Contreras’ play Vámonos with tickets on sale now through June 11. This marks the second extension for Vámonos which began performances on April 22 with an official opening night on May 1.

 

Under the direction of Tatyana-Marie Carlo, the cast features Cindy Peralta, Yohanna Florentino, Angela Reynoso, Kiara Lauren, Cesar J. Rosado, Denzel Rodriguez and Ansi Rodriguez. Scenic design is by Rodrigo Escalante, costume design by Jennifer Rodriguez, lighting design by Alberto Ruiz, sound design by Germán Martinez and video/projections by Stefania Burburella.  Laura Elena Padilla serves as Assistant Director. 

 

Vámonos tells the story of the Torres family of the Bronx gathering at Juana’s apartment to celebrate the christening of her grandson, Christopher. It’s November 2002 and a year after 9/11, this hilarious, fun, close-knit Dominican family is navigating a new reality that challenges their sense of security - is America waging a war in Iraq? When it’s time to party, the Torres’ still deliver - there’s definitely too much food, adults harangue their kids a little, cousins gossip and argue - and yet the comforts of home fall short. Something is up. This world premiere features bilingual dialogue meticulously woven to show the beauty, humor, and uncertainty of a life in this time, place and comunidad.

 

News 12 The Bronx calls Julissa Contreras work “A play that is making history.” And Theatermania says “Director Tatyana-Marie Carlo has led the cast to memorable performances.” The Daily Beast agrees, noting that the cast gives “towering performances that showcase the power of acting.”

 

 

Performances take place at INTAR Theatre, 500 West 52nd Street (4 Floor).  Schedule is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Ticket prices are $15.00 for matinee performances; $25.00 for preview performances and $35.00 for regular tickets.  For information and tickets go to www.intartheatre.org 

INTAR (International Arts Relations, Inc.) is one of the United States’ longest running Latiné theatre producing in English. It is an organization committed to the development of “theatre arts without borders”. Over the past five decades, INTAR has produced classics, Latiné adaptations of classics, cabarets and major world premieres of plays written by Lantiné-Americans, including 2005 Oscar nominee Jose Rivera and Pulitzer Prize recipient Nilo Cruz 

 

INTAR works to nurture the professional development of Latiné theatre artists; produce bold, innovative, and artistically significant plays that reflect diverse perspectives; and make accessible the diversity inherent in America’s cultural heritage. 

 

To date, the theatre has commissioned, developed, and produced works by more than 175 Latiné writers, composers, and choreographers. It has assisted hundreds of playwrights, directors, and actors in obtaining the first professional theatre credits, union memberships and reviews in English-language media. 

 

INTAR is a proud member of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NYH, the Latinx Arts Consortium NY, and ART NY.  

 

RADIO DRAMA NETWORK (Melina Brown, President) was founded by legendary audio drama director and producer, Hiram Brown, to support art forms that use the spoken word to enrich our culture. For more information visit www.radiodramanetwork.org/about 




