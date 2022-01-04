VIDEO: Stray and the Soundtrack & Lindsay Heather Pearce Cover David Bowie's 'Heroes'
The music video was filmed in New York City’s Central Park by Jeremy Varner and directed by Stray and the Soundtrack’s Shawn W. Smith.
Stray and the Soundtrack have joined forces with Lindsay Heather Pearce (Broadway's current Elphaba in "Wicked') to cover the classic David Bowie anthem "Heroes." Written by David Bowie and Brian Eno, the song is now available on all streaming services. The music video, filmed in New York City's Central Park by Jeremy Varner and directed by Stray and the Soundtrack's Shawn W. Smith, can be viewed below!
Originally recorded by David Bowie in 1977, "Heroes" is the latest in Stray and the Soundtrack's year-long #StrayCovers project which has included covers of such songs as Elton John's "Rocket Man," Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer," and "Save The City" by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman from Marvel's "Hawkeye."
Stray and the Soundtrack brings a collective 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, a love for all genres of music, and a flair for the theatrical. The band's debut CD features 11 original songs written, performed and produced by Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, plus a bonus track cover of Jim Steinman's "Bat Out Of Hell." Among the project's standouts are "Say Hi To The Devil" (a 70's-flavored jam band anthem), "Say When" (a 60's-style doowop jam), "Here On Mars" (a 90's-inspired alt rock banger), and "Don't Slip Away" (evoking memories of early 2000's prom ballads). The creation of Stray And The Soundtrack originated when Shawn and Michael were touring the world working on "For The Record: The Brat Pack." Shawn hails from Buffalo, NY and is an accomplished actor/singer/songwriter who previously released a solo album, starred in multiple regional theatre productions across the country, and is currently playing Earl in the national touring cast of "Waitress The Musical." Michael grew up in Lansdale, PA and is a masterful musician and producer who toured with "Chicago The Musical" and has produced singles and records for various artists in the New York and Los Angeles areas. Stray And The Soundtrack's music can be enjoyed on all streaming services and social media platforms (@StrayAndTheSoundtrack on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and @StraySoundtrack on Twitter).