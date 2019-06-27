VIDEO: R.EvoluciÃ³n Latina Presents Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST

R.Evolución Latina's new vision of one of William Shakespeare's final plays, The Tempest opened last night at Pregones Theater. The stunning visual production is a story of forgiveness, acceptance, and the magic that lies in all of us.

This riveting and multilingual production crowns this year's joint run of the Beyond Workshop Series and Rául Juliá Training Unit with a limited run at Pregones Theatre, June 26th - June 29th. Directed by international director/choreographer and R.Evolución Latina's artistic director, Luis Salgado.

This 21st century take on Shakespeare has been devised by Salgado and fellow artists Leon Ingulsrud and Ian Hersey with choreography by Valeria Cossu, Gabriela Garcia, Laura Lebrón, Matthew Steffens and Ray Mercer. Music director Desmar Guevara, vocal coach Justin Ramos, scenic designer Clifton Chadick, costume designer Tina McCartney, lighting designer Christopher Annas-Lee, sound designer Adam Smith, and projections designer Patrick Lord round out the team for this collaborative process.

The cast John Burgos, Lisa Burgos, Laura Dinorah Bustamante Lopez, Jessica Carmona, Ismael Castillo, Vanina Frezza, Samuel Garnica, Maria Jose Gutierrez Beron, Mariana Herrera Juri, Johanna Jhonston Bermudez, Megan Khaziran, Josefina Lausirica, Melibelle Lavandier, Laura Lebron, Genesis Perdomo, Valeria Pérez, Marlon Fernando Reina, Francisco J. Rivera Rodriguez, Emily Tafur, Matthew Ting, and Samantha Wallington.

For tickets and more information visit REvoluciónLatina.org





