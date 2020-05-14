VIDEO: New Musical LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE is Being Workshopped Online

Music & lyrics by singer/songwriter Michelle Lee and book by Michelle Lee and Allison Chaney Whitmore, Love is Love is Love is a contemporary new musical about a group of people who are invited to an event in New York City to speak about their lives in the public eye - but none of them are prepared for what comes next. As their stories unfold, the truth hidden behind the shiny digital facades they've been displaying to the world begin to emerge. The story delves into the issues at the core of the human experience, with a diverse cast of characters that transform each performance into a heartfelt confessional.

Check out a trailer below!

After the release of the video "You Showed Up" that went viral online thanking health care workers, performances of each song from the musical have begun being released on social channels, with full-length songs available on YouTube. The revolutionary decision to workshop the musical completely online was made last year, not only to provide the opportunity for everyone to experience the show from their own home, but to extend the reach beyond what you'd experience with a traditional musical theater workshop, thereby growing the audience prior to a stage production. Before stay-at-home orders were put in place, the cast of Love is Love is Love went into a recording studio over the course of several months and filmed the performances for each of the musical numbers. The videos released aren't meant to be a full representation of what the audience would see on a stage, but instead provide a glimpse into who the characters are and how they interact with one another within a scene.

Full performances for Act 1 are available now on YouTube and Act 2 will be released in the coming weeks. Between now and then, you can experience clips of each song as they get released, along with interviews from the cast and behind the scenes content on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

A cast album is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2020 on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Play, Google Music, Pandora, and Amazon.





