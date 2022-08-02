VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS Fan Sweepstakes Winner Gets Special Moment With Cast

Click Here for More on Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots released a video highlighting the winner of #TheBootsAreBackSweeps, a social promotion in which fans submitted videos about their excitement about the musical returning to NYC for a chance to win tickets to the first preview performance.

The winner, Molly, submitted a heartfelt video talking about the impact of the show in her life: Kinky Boots was her daughter Megan's favorite show and they went to see it together multiple times during the Broadway run before Megan passed away from cancer at age 23.

Molly brought her best friend to revisit the show in memory of her daughter. In addition to tickets and hotel stay for the first preview, Molly also got to have a special moment with the cast after the show.

Check out the video below!

Kinky Boots is now playing at Stage 42.

The production stars Callum Francis as "Lola." Callum previously portrayed the role to great acclaim in the original London production at the Adelphi Theatre, in the Australian production, and on Broadway. Kinky Boots also stars Christian Douglas (Pretty Woman US Tour, Arena Stage: Newsies) as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope (The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables) as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute in her off-Broadway debut as "Nicola," Sean Steele in his off-Broadway debut as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

The ensemble includes Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Matthew Michael Janisse, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

This production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Darion Matthews, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and casting by Telsey + Company.

D.B. Bonds serves as associate director, Rusty Mowery as associate choreographer, and Will Van Dyke as associate music supervisor and music director. Rachel A. Zucker is the production stage manager.

Kinky Boots is produced by Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Independent Presenters Network, Jayne Baron Sherman, Adam Blanshay, Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergère, Allan Gordon & Adam Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy & Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein & Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead, Gregory Rae, Christina Papagjika, Elizabeth Armstrong, Theatre Producers of Color, Tom Tuft, Anastasia Muravyeva, Steve Milankov, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters. General Management by Foresight Theatrical, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.