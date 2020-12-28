VIDEO: Elliott Mattox Rings in the New Year With 'I'm Still Standing' Elton John Tribute

Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) has worked with videographer Pierre Marais (Aladdin) and a cast filled with Broadway ensemble members to create an homage to Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" that operates as a sort of video scrapbook of the journey so many have been on this year.

Watch the video below!

A quote from director/choreographer Elliott Mattox: "At the beginning of 2020, I set a goal for myself that I would put dance on video every month. Little did I know that the world would completely be turned upside down, especially for theatre artists. Despite the challenges, I have loved navigating how to be creative with the new parameters we have to work with.

I'm so grateful to have worked with some many amazing artists this year. I hope people see this as a celebration of the resilience of the theatre community. We've made it through what is easily the hardest time for the theatre that we have ever seen. I truly believe that we will be back and stronger than ever!"

Directed and Choreographed by Elliott Mattox. Filmed and Edited by Pierre Marais. FEATURING: Caleb Dicke, Marlon Feliz, Michael Graceffa, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Caylie Rose Newcom, Hillary Porter, Connor Schwantes, Betty Weinberger. Photography: Benjamin Rivera Photography. Makeup Artists: Leanne Catena and Valeria Kole. Music Editing: David Dabbon. Filmed at: Gymnopedie