VIDEO: Elliott Mattox Rings in the New Year With 'I'm Still Standing' Elton John Tribute
FEATURING: Caleb Dicke, Marlon Feliz, Michael Graceffa, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Caylie Rose Newcom, and more!
Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) has worked with videographer Pierre Marais (Aladdin) and a cast filled with Broadway ensemble members to create an homage to Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" that operates as a sort of video scrapbook of the journey so many have been on this year.
Watch the video below!
A quote from director/choreographer Elliott Mattox: "At the beginning of 2020, I set a goal for myself that I would put dance on video every month. Little did I know that the world would completely be turned upside down, especially for theatre artists. Despite the challenges, I have loved navigating how to be creative with the new parameters we have to work with.
I'm so grateful to have worked with some many amazing artists this year. I hope people see this as a celebration of the resilience of the theatre community. We've made it through what is easily the hardest time for the theatre that we have ever seen. I truly believe that we will be back and stronger than ever!"
Directed and Choreographed by Elliott Mattox. Filmed and Edited by Pierre Marais. FEATURING: Caleb Dicke, Marlon Feliz, Michael Graceffa, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Caylie Rose Newcom, Hillary Porter, Connor Schwantes, Betty Weinberger. Photography: Benjamin Rivera Photography. Makeup Artists: Leanne Catena and Valeria Kole. Music Editing: David Dabbon. Filmed at: Gymnopedie