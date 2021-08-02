VIDEO: Check Out Chris Villain's Cover of 'Defying Gravity'

Content creator Chris Villain has announced the next song in his series of "genderbent" covers of beloved songs from acclaimed musicals, films, and television. Following his viral cover of "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid that garnered over 16 million views, Chris has released a cover of "Defying Gravity," the famous song from award-winning Broadway musical Wicked, which will premiere to his 200K + YouTube subscribers.

Watch below!

Chris performed the song as a one-man cover, performing both parts of the famous Wicked duet where he plays both Elphaba (who he changed to Elphaben) and Glinda (now Glin) and sings the song in it's original female key. In addition to his performance, Chris also served as the Director, Producer, Editor, Costumer, Set Designer, Flight Engineer and Choreographer in addition to helping with light design, make up design, and vocal recordings.

Chris enjoys making genderbent versions of popular songs as a way for him to show that these popular musicals are for all people to enjoy and are open to parody, covers, and remixes. He is also known for his parody work on his social media platforms.

Chris's talents include cosplaying, which can be seen in "Defying Gravity," where it is evident how he has the unique ability to transform himself into other characters.

"I'm so happy to finally be sharing this project with everyone" says Chris on the premiere of "Defying Gravity. "There were so many hoops to jump through from singing in the original key and fundraising all the money to create the project to learning how to fly, and now that it's out I just hope everyone loves it as much as I do!"

Chris's past work includes collaborations with Disney, Disney Channel, Nintendo, Comedy Central, Geico, Syfy, Hot Topic, and Universal Pictures. Additionally, he has also performed in national tours of shows like Dora the Explorer Live and Mamma Mia, which toured all over the U.S. and in Canada. Chris's credits also extend to lead roles in shows such as Disney Junior Live on Stage, Disney Junior Dance Party, and Redcar News Boys with Disney. He is also a regular featured guest and moderator at San Diego Comic-Con and WonderCon.

