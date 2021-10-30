VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of RENT at The Signature Theatre

The Signature Theatre is gearing up to open its doors to the public for the first time in over a year. In their latest episode of the Signature Show, the cast & crew of the Signature Theatre give you an inside look behind the scenes at the show they are opening back up with-Johnathan Larson's RENT. The show will run November 2-January 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition, the episode gives audiences a few Halloween surprises! You can watch the episode in full below: