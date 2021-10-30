Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of RENT at The Signature Theatre

Performances are scheduled to begin next week.

Oct. 30, 2021  

The Signature Theatre is gearing up to open its doors to the public for the first time in over a year. In their latest episode of the Signature Show, the cast & crew of the Signature Theatre give you an inside look behind the scenes at the show they are opening back up with-Johnathan Larson's RENT. The show will run November 2-January 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

In addition, the episode gives audiences a few Halloween surprises! You can watch the episode in full below:

