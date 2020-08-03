VIDEO: Artists Join Forces On A Beatles Classic to Benefit The Bail Project
Performing artists have come together for a socially distanced version of The Beatles' "(I Get By) With a Little Help From My Friends." The video will benefit The Bail Project, an organization working to identify and prevent racial and economic discrimination in the bail system.
Singers and musicians include Jarrett Murphy, Jen Perry, Sarah Statler, Nick Stephens, Joel Bauman, Ben Bogen, Julia Hoffmann, Erinn Peet Lukes, Miche Braden, Tristen Buettel, Abbey Vensel, Nick Wilders, Michael Herlihy, Marc Malsegna, Ashley Everhart, Jason Farcas, Belén Moyano, Raquel Reigns, Tim Riven, Juan "The Beast" Rodriguez, Erin J. Reifler, Marza Wilks, and Rob Young.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Linda Eder Discusses Experiences Teaching Virtual Voice Lessons and Shares Clips of Students
- VIDEO: Seth Sikes Creates Parody Music Video in Honor of Fire Island
- VIDEO: Watch Christina Bianco Take on Hollywood Classics as Julie Andrews, Patti LuPone & More!
- VIDEO: Linda Lavin Chats With CBS SUNDAY MORNING About Advocating For Herself, and Being Busier Than She's Ever Been
- VIDEO: Renee Fleming Performs 'Adieu, notre petite table' in Rehearsal For Upcoming Performance
- VIDEO: Renee Fleming Performs 'O mio babbino caro' From GIANNI SCHICCHI