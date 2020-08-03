VIDEO: Artists Join Forces On A Beatles Classic to Benefit The Bail Project

Performing artists have come together for a socially distanced version of The Beatles' "(I Get By) With a Little Help From My Friends." The video will benefit The Bail Project, an organization working to identify and prevent racial and economic discrimination in the bail system.

Singers and musicians include Jarrett Murphy, Jen Perry, Sarah Statler, Nick Stephens, Joel Bauman, Ben Bogen, Julia Hoffmann, Erinn Peet Lukes, Miche Braden, Tristen Buettel, Abbey Vensel, Nick Wilders, Michael Herlihy, Marc Malsegna, Ashley Everhart, Jason Farcas, Belén Moyano, Raquel Reigns, Tim Riven, Juan "The Beast" Rodriguez, Erin J. Reifler, Marza Wilks, and Rob Young.

