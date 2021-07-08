Urban Stages Reopens Tomorrow With Lori Brown Mirabal's CHARMED LIFE

Urban Stages is bringing back Lori Brown Mirabal's play with music, CHARMED LIFE , From Soul Singing to Opera Star beginning performances on July 9, in advance of its Wednesday, July 14 opening night. The play will enjoy a limited run through August 1, 2021 at Urban Stages Theatre (258 W 30 Street). Tickets are $30 (previews are $20) and available by visiting urbanStages.org or by phone at 1.866.811.4111.

CHARMED LIFE was the last production to perform at Urban Stages before COVID shut theatres down around the country. Directed by Vincent Scott, CHARMED LIFE is a musical journey from Mirabal's hometown of Nashville, to opera stages across the world. She toasts entertainment luminaries, including Oprah, Cab Calloway, and Pavarotti, that had a hand in her rise, and salutes the black opera singers that paved the way. With comedy, storytelling, and show-stopping musical numbers, Mirabal brings you inside the world of opera and, inside her efforts to spread the art form, especially to the next generation. Charmed Life is a feel-good play about opera, being open to opportunities and grabbing hold of the luck that comes your way.

"Charmed Life" closed on March 14, 2020 due to the Pandemic. Now, Lori Mirabal is back. Let's give her a big welcome. Join us in a COVID safe theater with proof of vaccination, and mask up for an entertaining evening of story and song." Frances Hill, Urban Stages' Artistic Director

Lori Brown Mirabal , a Tennessee native, has worked with legendary opera and music theatre luminaries in international opera houses and on Broadway. Her performance highlights include; Carmen in "Carmen" (New York City Opera National Tour), Bess in "Porgy and Bess" (William Barkhimer European Tour), Queenie in "Show Boat" (Hal Prince/Susan Stroman revival), Ella in "Bubblin' Brown Sugar" (National Broadway Tour with Cab Calloway), Lalume in "Kismet (Utah Festival Opera), Lucretia in "The Rape of Lucretia" (Dicapo Opera Theatre), Lola in "Cavalleria Rusticana" (L'Opera de Monte Carlo, Monaco production with Placido Domingo, Leo Nucci and Rita Gorr), Clara Brown in the world premiere of "Gabriel's Daughter (Central City Opera, CO) and Adelaide Bobo in the world premiere of "Les Negres" (Opera De Lyon, France, and Grande Theatre De Geneve, Switzerland). As a concert artist, Mirabal has appeared as a guest soloist with the American Composers Symphony performing the West Side Story Suite at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, she has embarked on an international tour throughout China under the auspices of the United States and China Foundation. In addition to her stage career, she was featured in the PBS television documentary Aida's Brothers and Sisters, and she appeared as an Opera Singer in the major motion picture "The Secret Lives of Dentists" (Sundance Film Festival). Along with her performing career, Mirabal has created an opera production company, Opera Soup Productions, L.L.C., that introduces young audiences to opera in engaging and impactful ways. Her first children's book, "From Soul Singing to Opera Soup" (2018), launched her career as a published author. More recently, Mirabal released her first children's recording "Musetta's Musical Story Time" (2019), which is currently available for distribution. Mirabal has attended the University of Memphis (B.F.A Theatre '81), Manhattan School of Music (MM, Voice '94), the Juilliard Opera Center Program ('92), and Columbia University Teachers' College (Ed.D. 2008). "Charmed Life; From Soul Singing to Opera Star" marks the performer's debut with Urban Stages. loribrownmirabal.com

Charmed Life will feature Pianists: Allison Brewster Franzetti , John Di Pinto . Production & Urban Stages Team: Jaime Terrazzino (scenic and video designer), Madeleine Burrow (lighting designer and stage manager), Kim T. Sharp ( tech director), Sylvia Haber, Perpetuart (graphic designer), Frances Hill (artistic director), Antoinette Mullins (development & literary director), Olga Devyatisilnaya (company manager/financial administrator) , Ilanna Saltzman (outreach director), Vincent Scott (director & school consultant), Bara Swain (creative consultant), Disnie Sebastien (social media).

DETAILS:

CHARMED LIFE

from Soul Singing to Opera Star

Written by and Starring Lori Brown Mirabal & Directed by Vincent Scott



July 9 - August 1, 2021

Opening Night, Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Performance Schedule:

Previews:

Fri, July 9 at 7:30pm | Sat, July 10 at 3pm & 7:30pm |

Sun, July 11 at 3pm & 7:30pm | Tues, July 13 at 7:30pm

Post-Opening

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at 7:30pm

Saturday at 3:00 & 7:30 pm; Sunday at 5pm

ADDED Performances - Sun, July 11 at 3pm & 7:30pm; Tuesday, July 13 at 7:30

Running time: 70 minutes no intermission

Tickets:

General Admission : $30 | Previews (July 9 - July 13): $20

Opening Night (Wednesday, July 14 at 7:40) $40, includes champagne and talkback.

Student Rush tickets are available for $15 (with valid I.D., subject to availability).

All tickets may be purchased at urbanstages.org by phone at 1.866.811.4111

Urban Stages is located at 259 West 30th Street (between Seventh and Eighth Avenue)

All audience members MUST show proof of vaccination before entering the theatre.

For more information about Urban Stages, please visit urbanstages.org.

Photo credit: Ben Hider