Urban Stages Presents #NWORD by Christian Elder

#NWORD will be available online Sept. 9th thru. Sept 13th.

Urban Stages has announces #NWORD, a virtual reading and performance. This will be part of Urban Stages' September Play Fest & Fundraiser to raise funds and continue the theater's decades long efforts of discovering and producing new plays by diverse up-and-coming artists. The Play will be available for a limited time on urbanstages.org where viewers can also support Urban Stages and the creation of new theater by donating.

From September 9th to September 13th, #NWORD by Christian Elder, directed by Vincent Scott, will be available online featuring Shabazz Green, Disnie Sebastien, Paul Kelly and Bethel Caram.

#NWORD by Christian Elder: VAUGHN, the Black mother of an eight-year-old boy named Memphis, confronts MACK, a white real estate broker at an open house in SoHo. A video posted online captures white woman's daughter, Hazel, calling Memphis the "n word" on the school bus. Accusations of racism are debated between the school administration and parents. The event has repercussions on the women's marital lives, drawing their husbands TOM and JAKE into the conflict. Eventually, both couples evolve past the incident becoming friends over the following year. When an unexpected death reveals betrayal, ugly tensions rise to the surface again and expose disturbing truths.

CHRISTIAN ELDER (playwright, #NWORD) is a writer and a filmmaker with a background in the visual arts. He is a quarterfinalist screenwriter with the Academy's Nicholl Fellowships, a finalist for Tribeca Film Institute's Tribeca All Access, and an International Thomas Wolfe Playwriting semifinalist for #NWORD He has directed two short films, including the award winning The Big Meet (aired on DirecTV's ShortsTV). He has been honored with staged play readings for Frank Silvera's Writers' Workshop at Brooklyn's Billie Holiday Theatre and Manhattan's Urban Stages. Presently, he lives in Los Angeles, California.

VINCENT SCOTT (director, #NWORD): New York-based, Mr. Scott has directed in Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Dublin as well as on Off-Broadway. His passion is to develop new plays through staged readings or full productions. Recently, Mr. Scott direct the world premiere of Lori Brown Mirabal's "Charmed Life from Soul Singing to Opera Star"at Urban Stages. Other premieres include What Happen to The Dollar and Good Corporate Citizen both by Sam Garber, and Accentuate the Positive (The Johnny Mercer Story) by Calvin Ramsey. He has had numerous readings at Urban Stages, the most recent being Gumbo House by Keion Jackson and #NWORD by Christian Elder. Mr. Scott also assisted Timothy Douglas in Chicago with Changes of Heart and Austin Pendleton and Jan Buttram at the Abingdon Theatre Company with The Last Will and Hellman v. McCarthy. At Urban Stages, he has assistant directed Death Of A Driver by Will Snider (directed by Kim T. Sharp) and Bars and Measures by Idris Goodman (directed by Kristian Seemel). He is pleased to direct the world premiere of Lori Brown Mirabal's "Charmed Life from Soul Singing to Opera Star."

