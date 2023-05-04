Untitled Theater Company No. 61 To Present World Premiere Of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 proudly presents the world premiere of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS, a darkly humorous retelling of The Merchant of Venice, written and directed by Edward Einhorn, running June 1- 17, 2023 in a limited engagement at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City. This will be the last production under the auspices of the New Ohio before this summer's final Ice Factory Festival.

In ancient Venice, of sorts, a mob of white supremacists calling themselves the Shakespeareans has taken over public discourse. Jacob, a Jewish diamond merchant (called Shylock as a slur), finds himself entangled with Antonio, a member of the Shakespeareans. Jacob's daughter Jessica has fallen in love with the son of Asian immigrants. And in Belmont, a young heiress named Portia subjects her suitors to a strange, nonsensical game. When Antonio's business encounters hardship, he reneges on a debt with Jacob then spreads the rumor Jacob wants him dead. A trial in a kangaroo court follows.

Edward Einhorn states, "At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, it may seem strange to reach backwards to Shakespeare in order to understand the hate. But so much of the modern resurgence relies on the same lies and conspiracy theories that shaped the character of Shylock. The main antagonist is a classic clown, because what's more funny than a fool and his bumbling hatred? It is the Jewish response to laugh. Yet the show is also about the threat of violence that lies beyond the laughter."

The cast features Jeremy Kareken (Broadway's The Lifespan of a Fact - OCC Award winner) as Jacob (the shylock), Craig Anderson, Ethan Fox, Janine Hagerty, Yael Haskal, Chapman Hyatt, Chase Lee, Stephanie Lichtfield, Nina Mann, Kingsley Nwaogu, Eric Oleson and Thomas Shuman.

The production team includes Mike Mroch (Set Design), Eric Norbury (Lighting Design), Ramona Ponce (Costume Design), Becca Silbert (Sound Design & Assistant Director), Richard Philbin (Live Music), IBen Cenholt (Video/Livestreaming) and Berit Johnson (Stage Manager).

Previews begin June 1 for a June 5 opening. Performances are Wednesdays - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 5pm. Special opening night show on Monday, June 5 at 7pm. Tickets are $30. Purchase at Click Here.

There will be a livestream on June 5 and the recording will be available to view for the entire run. Tickets for the livestream are $20.

On Sunday, June 4 a pre-show Jewish Theater panel will begin at 2pm (free to the public) along with a post-show discussion with Yair Rosenberg and Catherine Rampell.

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. Their shows mix tragedy and comedy in a manner inspired by classic absurdism, while often incorporating music, technology, and physical theater. Early defining events include their Havel Festival and Ionesco Festival, in which they produced their full works (with the participation and attendance of President Havel and with Ionesco's daughter, Marie-France, respectively). Though they now produce only original work, their responses to the absurd and terrifying moments of their history are a continuing inspiration as they try to navigate a contemporary response to our time. 2023 marks their 28th season. For info visit http://www.untitledtheater.com.

Edward Einhorn is a playwright, director, and the Artistic Director of Untitled Theater Company No. 61. Prominent shows include The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein (HERE & The Jermyn Street Theatre in London), Critic's Pick from Jesse Green at The New York Times; The Pig, or Vaclav Havel's Hunt for a Pig (3LD & The New Ohio), Critic's Picks from The New York Times and The Village Voice; and The God Projekt (La MaMa), 4 stars from Helen Shaw at Time Out New York.

New Ohio Theatre is a two-time Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons (Artistic Director) and Jaclyn Biskup (Creative Producer). The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold work from today's vast independent theatre community. They believe that the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies that operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding what theatre is, how it's made, and who makes it. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish and profound theatrical endeavors. As previously announced, New Ohio Theatre will conclude operations after 30 years as an indispensable pillar of the downtown independent theatre community at the end of the current season on August 31, 2023. For info visit Click Here.