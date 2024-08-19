Understudy Cast Set For DUALITY Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duality, a new drama premiering Off-Broadway this fall, has confirmed their understudy cast. The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The understudy cast includes Emma Davidov (Camilla), Rheanna Salazar (Emilia / Sandrine), Candy Dato (Tabitha on 12/17), Winter Donnelly (Regan), Sam Glovin (Sadie), Nour Habbash (Celeste), Brittany Ann Hernandez (Lucy), Sydney Law (Eloise) and Mary Haley Young (Stella / Tabitha).

The entire understudy cast will perform on the matinee of December 17th.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The production will have it's world premiere in December at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

