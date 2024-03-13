U.S. Premiere Of EPIDERMIS CIRCUS to be Presented At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of Epidermis Circus will begin performances on March 20. The show is co-created and performed by Ingrid Hansen (Puppeteer for Jim Henson Company's Fraggle Rock and Sesame Workshop's Helpsters), co-created and directed by Britt Small (Premiere director of the Gen-Z cult-hit musical Ride the Cyclone), with costumes by JIMBO The Drag Clown (WINNER of RuPaul's Drag Race) and produced by SNAFU Society of Unexpected Spectacles.

Danish-Canadian puppeteer Ingrid Hansen brings her award-winning spicy adult puppetry show, Epidermis Circus, to Off-Broadway. Hot off a tour to the most prestigious puppet festival in Montreal, along with dates in Toronto and Mississauga, Epidermis Circus has entertained sold-out crowds across Canada.

In Epidermis Circus, watch a Jim Henson Company puppeteer make a live puppet film before your very eyes, using only household objects, a camera, and her bare hands. Ingrid Hansen animates cheeky vignettes in the palm of her hand and projects them onto a huge screen. This spicy puppetry cabaret features mind-bending illusions. Get your comedy fix and stretch your brain into surreal worlds.

Epidermis Circus runs Off-Broadway March 20 - 24, 2024 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is March 20.

Two kid-friendly shows take place on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm and Sunday, March 24 at 2pm.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 20 at 9pm *Age 14+

Thursday, March 21 at 9pm *Age 14+

Friday, March 22 at 9pm *Age 14+

Saturday, March 23 at 2pm *Matinee Family Version for Ages 7+

Saturday, March 23 at 9pm *Age 14+

Sunday, March 24 at 2pm *Matinee Family Version for Ages 7+

Sunday, March 24 at 7pm *Age 14+

Tickets are $40 and $11 for youth under 16. Run time is 1 hour. To purchase tickets and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/epidermis-circus.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo credit: Helene Cyr.