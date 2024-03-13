U.S. Premiere Of EPIDERMIS CIRCUS to be Presented At SoHo Playhouse

Epidermis Circus runs Off-Broadway March 20 - 24, 2024.

By: Mar. 13, 2024
SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of Epidermis Circus will begin performances on March 20. The show is co-created and performed by Ingrid Hansen (Puppeteer for Jim Henson Company's Fraggle Rock and Sesame Workshop's Helpsters), co-created and directed by Britt Small (Premiere director of the Gen-Z cult-hit musical Ride the Cyclone), with costumes by JIMBO The Drag Clown (WINNER of RuPaul's Drag Race) and produced by SNAFU Society of Unexpected Spectacles.

Danish-Canadian puppeteer Ingrid Hansen brings her award-winning spicy adult puppetry show, Epidermis Circus, to Off-Broadway. Hot off a tour to the most prestigious puppet festival in Montreal, along with dates in Toronto and Mississauga, Epidermis Circus has entertained sold-out crowds across Canada.

In Epidermis Circus, watch a Jim Henson Company puppeteer make a live puppet film before your very eyes, using only household objects, a camera, and her bare hands. Ingrid Hansen animates cheeky vignettes in the palm of her hand and projects them onto a huge screen. This spicy puppetry cabaret features mind-bending illusions. Get your comedy fix and stretch your brain into surreal worlds.

Epidermis Circus runs Off-Broadway March 20 - 24, 2024 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is March 20.

Two kid-friendly shows take place on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm and Sunday, March 24 at 2pm.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 20 at 9pm *Age 14+

Thursday, March 21 at 9pm *Age 14+

Friday, March 22 at 9pm *Age 14+

Saturday, March 23 at 2pm *Matinee Family Version for Ages 7+

Saturday, March 23 at 9pm *Age 14+

Sunday, March 24 at 2pm *Matinee Family Version for Ages 7+

Sunday, March 24 at 7pm *Age 14+

Tickets are $40 and $11 for youth under 16. Run time is 1 hour. To purchase tickets and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/epidermis-circus.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo credit: Helene Cyr.




