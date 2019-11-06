Truffles Consortium Announces Its Upcoming Truffles Ambassadors For TRUFFLES: MUSIC! MUSHROOMS! MURDER!

Truffles Consortium, the producers of the musical, murder mystery, Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! is thrilled to announce special appearances by its Truffles Ambassadors beginning Saturday, November 9 with Broadway's Constantine Maroulis.

Truffles Ambassadors are fans of the murder- mystery - musical who will be on hand at Hell's Kitchen's Secret Room to show their support of Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!!. Following Maroulis current raffle Ambassadors include Be More Chill's Gerard Canonico (November 23), Comedian & Instagram Personality Jenny Gorelick (November 30) and the original Village Cowboy, Randy Jones (December 21) with more to be announced.

Truffles: Music! Mushrooms! Murder!!! returned to New York for a brand new second "season" on Saturday, November 2 and plays Saturdays at 6:15 pm at the Secret Room New York (707 8th Avenue, between 44th & 45th street). Tickets are $50 (show only), $95 (includes a three-course meal), and $150* (includes a three-course meal and VIP seating) and can be purchased by visiting TrufflesMystery.com or by calling 212.279.4200

It's a dark and stormy night at the Donati family restaurant, as those lovable oddballs Dante and Olga Donati prepare to auction off their legendary 2-pound truffle. When the mushroom is stolen and a murder discovered, it is up to YOU and the rest of the Truffles family to discover "whodunnit" before the legendary mob boss Don Fiola puts the Donatis out of business for good! Enjoy a sit-down dinner as YOU the audience participates in this musical murder mystery. From the creators and fans of the original long-running production, this re-imagined Truffles... invites you to a one-of-a-kind immersive theater experience, an evening of playful jazz, poisoned wine, and proper comedy.

Truffles was originally created by Billy Manton, Sonia Carrion, and Hal Galardi and written by Sonia Carrion,this new edition will feature a book by Gregg Ostrin, songs by Jenni Lark, Hal Galardi, Cassie Nadeau and directed by Matthew McVey-Lee pre-show parody lyrics by Austin M. Tracy, general managed by Aaron Grant Theatricals, executive produced by Aaron Grant . The evening is hosted By Engine Room New York & Urbani Truffles and presented by Truffles Consortium, LLC.

Cast includes John "JohnG" Guild (Amazon Prime "Livin' Large") as Dante Donati, Lindsay Lavin (NYC: It's A Man's World) as Isabella Donati, Willie Marte (Regional: Sister Act) as Carlo, Cassie Nadeau (NY: Wretched, Cirquelesque) as Olga Donati, Steve Tardio (Performs with "Andsemble", "MISC, Inc) as Virgil and Eddie Varley (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors, BWW Award for Best Male Performance) as Chef Bruno.

Truffles Consortium, LLC is a collective of producers, investors, and artists who were fans of the original four year run of Truffles. By banding together, they have relaunched the production with added zeal-featuring updated songs, updated menu, and a brand-new ending. They are excited to share this immersive musical comedy experience with a wide audience.

