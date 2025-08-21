Treehouse Shakers Bring HATCHED To Flushing Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flushing Town Hall will present Treehouse Shakers’ Hatched on Sunday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a hands-on workshop at 11:30 a.m. Written and directed by Treehouse Shakers Artistic Director Mara McEwin, the play is designed for very young audiences and offers an imaginative introduction to theater.

Hatched tells the story of a newborn chick emerging from her shell at sunrise to a bustling farmyard. Through handcrafted puppets, movement, live music, and minimal dialogue, the chick encounters a rooster, a wobbly calf, a lamb, dancing chicks, and a nest of baby birds. The production is staged to encourage interaction—children can feed the chicks, give bottles to the lamb, be “licked” by the cow, and help the baby birds learn to fly. Babies are enticed by sounds and textures, while toddlers and preschoolers delight in imitating farm animals and learning about life on the farm.

After the show, McEwin will lead a puppetry and storytelling workshop where families create simple stick puppets inspired by the performance. Children will be invited to use their puppets in short stories, rhymes, and songs, encouraging them to explore their voices and imaginations.

“Treehouse Shakers’ productions are always so special to us, and we love presenting them as often as possible,” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. “After Mara and her team brought the beach to Flushing with Sail Away this summer, we are thrilled to welcome them back for a perfect fall farm story.”

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Treehouse Shakers has created more than 20 original dance-plays for young audiences, and is particularly known for works designed for babies and toddlers. Since premiering Hatched in 2012, the production has become one of the company’s most widely toured pieces.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Hatched are $15 for adults, $12 for members, and $8 for children. Tickets for the post-show workshop are $5 for participants and free for children under 12 months. Tickets are available at FlushingTownHall.org.