Tony Yazbeck, Emma Pittman, & More Join March 'Saloon Sessions'

The cast of Broadway's Swept Away will be joined by special guests on Sunday, March 16, 2025, for the third installment of the Saloon Sessions, benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This monthly event at Hurley's Saloon is the brainchild of Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away, Waitress, Hair) who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to metastatic breast cancer.

With the help of fellow Swept Away cast members Rico LeBron and Hunter Brown, DeAngelis has brought together an impressive group of performers in honor of his mother and the countless others affected by the disease. The series serves a celebration of Janice and her love of theater and music, and raises money for the millions of people aﬀected by breast and other types of cancer.

Guests slated to appear on March 16th include Tony Yazbeck (Tony nominee for On The Town), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders, Back to the Future), and Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked).

Since its inception, the Saloon Sessions has featured performances by Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Amber Ardolino (Back to the Future), Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl), Ryan Vona (Once, Beautiful, Paramour), Bandits On The Run (ft. Swept Away cast member Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn), and many more. DeAngelis also produces the annual Janice Jam which has raised over $80,000 in the past two years, funding more than 1000 hours of critical research. Donations can be made HERE.

