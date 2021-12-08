Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins to Join GET HAPPY: THAT NELSON RIDDLE SOUND

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will return to Carnegie Hall for Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, joined by jazz artist Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins. The concert celebrates American arranger-composer Nelson Riddle, whose orchestrations were recorded by some of the 20th century's most iconic voices, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland. All songs on the program feature Riddle's original arrangements and orchestrations; selections include "Night and Day", "Strike Up the Band", "I've Got You Under My Skin", and "I've Got the World on a String".

Nelson Riddle 's unique arrangements have given us the definitive versions of some of the most iconic songs of American popular music," said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke . "I'm delighted to celebrate Riddle's work with my friends Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins , two vocalists who capture the spirit and tone of Riddle's legendary collaborators."

Upcoming concerts in The New York Pops' 2021-22 Carnegie Hall season include: Back Home For the Holidays on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. with Laura Benanti; and One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in addition to the orchestra's 39th Birthday Gala honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Concert Information

THE NEW YORK POPS

Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Tony DeSare, Guest Artist

Capathia Jenkins, Guest Artist

Friday, February 4, 2021 at 8pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.