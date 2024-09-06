Tickets Now on Sale to THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW at HERE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for The Christine Jorgensen Show. The show returns to New York for a limited engagement at HERE from Thursday, October 10, 2024 to Sunday, November 17, 2024. Jesse James Keitel (Christine Jorgensen) and Mark Nadler (Myles Bell) will reprise their roles. Opening night is set for Thursday, October 17.



Produced by ADH Theatricals with producer Andrew D. Hamingson, The Christine Jorgensen Show is written and co-composed by Donald Steven Olson, with musical direction and co-composition by Nadler. The production is directed by Michael Barakiva.

The Christine Jorgensen Show is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program.

Set in New York City and Pittsburgh in 1953, the inspiring play with music follows the real-life professional and personal relationship between actress-singer Christine Jorgensen, the first transgender individual to become widely known in America, and forgotten songwriter, dancer and pianist Myles Bell.

With a heartwarming book and witty songs, Jesse James Keitel (Jorgensen) and Mark Nadler (Bell) tell a story about two entertainers at different stages of their careers putting together a nightclub act. In the process, a powerful story emerges about being courageous enough to follow your dreams, listen to your heart and embrace your authentic self.

Audiences have come to know actress, writer, and advocate Jesse James Keitel through a wide variety of roles, including the groundbreaking transfeminine musician and sex worker Jerrie in David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” and semi-reformed party girl Ruthie in the reboot of “Queer as Folk.” Most recently Keitel made history as the first openly trans woman in Star Trek as Captain Angel in "Strange New Worlds.” Keitel will soon be seen in the Amazon series “Obsession.” For pushing boundaries and paving the way for others, Vogue named her one of the “Rising Stars Poised to Dominate in 2022” and was awarded the Human Rights Campaign Equality Award that same year.

With numerous awards, including eight from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and three Backstage Bistros, Mark Nadler has thrilled audiences from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Philadelphia’s Mann Center. His Off-Broadway show, I’m a Stranger Here Myself, received a New York Nightlife Award, a Drama Desk nomination and a nomination for Australia’s highest performing arts honor, the Helpmann Award.



Scenic design is by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design is by Suzanne Chesney, lighting design is by Calvin Anderson, sound design is by Jacqui Herter, props design is by Samantha Shoffner, and choreography is by Banji Aborisade. Production Stage Manager is Nat Kelley DiMario. Casting Director is The Telsey Office, Charlie Hano CSA. General management for ADH Theatricals is Amanda Cooper/ALC Management.



