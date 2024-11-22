News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tickets Now On Sale for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER, Starring Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle

Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555  beginning February 7. It will run through May 11.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
Conversations With Mother Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Tickets Now On Sale for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER, Starring Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tickets for the off-Broadway comedy, Conversations with Mother, starring Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle are now on sale and available.
  
Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555  beginning February 7 with an opening on February 23; it will run through May 11.  Noah Himmelstein directs. Casting is by Nick Peciaro. The rest of the creative team is to be announced.    
  
Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.  
  
The show is produced by Bryan McCaffrey, BPM Theatrical and Laura Z. Barket, Theatre Nerd Productions. Showtown Productions (Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott) serve as executive producer with Showtown Theatricals/Jessica Morrow general managing.  

LATEST NEWS

Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre
Tickets Now On Sale for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER, Starring Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle
THE LESSON Comes to Ars Nova Next Month
Blue Man Group Will Offer Black Friday Sale and Special Holiday Performances



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos