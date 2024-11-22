Tickets Now On Sale for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER, Starring Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle

Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555 beginning February 7. It will run through May 11.
Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555 beginning February 7 with an opening on February 23; it will run through May 11. Noah Himmelstein directs. Casting is by Nick Peciaro. The rest of the creative team is to be announced.
Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.
The show is produced by Bryan McCaffrey, BPM Theatrical and Laura Z. Barket, Theatre Nerd Productions. Showtown Productions (Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott) serve as executive producer with Showtown Theatricals/Jessica Morrow general managing.
