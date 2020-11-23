Theatre Raleigh Hosts VANITIES Reunion Event Starring Sarah Stiles and Anneliese van der Pol

Theatre Raleigh pushes the needle forward once again and presents another ambitious virtual extravaganza! Don't miss the Vanities Reunion Event with an exclusive three song concert of Vanities The Musical featuring the original off-Broadway cast, Disney star Anneliese Van Der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home and Belle in Beauty and the Beast), Broadway and Television star Sarah Stiles (two-time Tony Nominee for Hand to God and Tootsie and Showtime's Billions and upcoming The Crew on Netflix) and Theatre Raleigh's Producing Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy BRADY (Broadway's Sunset Blvd, Side Show, Les Miserables and Spamalot). This is sure to be an event to close out this crazy year on a high note! Join That's So Raven star Anneliese Van Der Pol and two-time Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles as they sing, reminisce and fill us in on where they are now!

"In the summer of 2009, I was not only starring in Vanities off-Broadway, but I was also producing my first season of Theatre Raleigh! So, these two creative expressions will always be synonymous for me!" say Lauren Kennedy Brady, Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Raleigh. "It's interesting how a pandemic will effect you... I have realized in these last eight months how much I miss my significant friendships from my time as an actress in NYC. Also during this forced downtime, I have committed to realigning with my original intent with Theatre Raleigh, which was to support and lift up new works and writers! This Vanities Reunion Event feels like a really fun collision of all these ideas! It will be a highly entertaining night of singing, story-telling and silliness!"

The Vanities Reunion Event will also include the creative team: David Kirshenbaum, Jack Heifner, Dan Knechtges, Bryan Perri and Richard Roland! To watch this virtual experience head to Theatre Raleigh's YouTube page Saturday, December 12th at 7:30pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrPHqUNhtfRMWQ2Ej8Fxeg?view_as=subscriber

Like all arts organizations across the country, Theatre Raleigh has been unable to offer fully produced in person shows, so we are using ALL virtual experiences as an opportunity to ask for donations to help keep theatre alive during this time. If you join us for the show, please consider making a $25 donation instead of a ticket fee: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI

