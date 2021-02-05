Theatre East Announces the World Premiere of PROCESSING…

Theatre East has announced another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward.

The production will run for 10 live performances on FiveOhm.tv nightly at 8pm beginning Thursday, February 18 through Saturday, February 27, 3pm matinee Sunday, February 21. No performance, Tuesday, February 23. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman.

Says Artistic Director, Judson Jones "Processing...", one of our missions at Theatre East is to present and explore the works of lesser known artists and their works. Petra's story not only spoke to me but I found it extremely relevant and it will resonate with our audience". It also happens to feature and take place in and with New York City based actors. It was a no brainer for us to develop."

Since the closing of theatre spaces due to the global pandemic, Theatre East has produced successful online readings and productions, including the Wet Ink Series in partnership with Southern Methodist University and the popular 5X5 Drama Series which was live-streamed via Facebook and had over 30,000 views. The move to virtual performance has expanded accessibility for Theatre East's audience and given them a reputation for excellence in this New Medium.



Later this year, Theatre East will be moving into their new home at 4402 23rd St, Long Island City (formerly the Secret Theatre), where they will be co-conservators of the space along with Astoria Performing Arts Center (APAC).

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 non profit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.



Tickets for all performances are available for a suggested donation starting at $10 here: https://www.fiveohm.tv/theatereast/processing

For more information, follow Theatre East on social media: @theatreeast or visit them on the web: www.theatreeast.org