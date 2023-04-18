Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Breaking Through Barriers' GOD OF CARNAGE Begins Performances Tonight At Theater Row

It will begin performances, tonight, April 18 before its opening night on April 27 and will run through May 20 at Theatre Row.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB), the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, is proud to present the Off-Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza's acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton. It will begin performances, tonight, April 18 before its opening night on April 27 and will run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street). Tickets are $67.50 and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.

The incredible ensemble cast will star David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes' Gypsy, Edward Albee's The Goat or Who is Sylvia, TV: "Uncoupled"), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale"), Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off. The New York Times called God of Carnage "A satisfyingly primitive entertainment with an intellectual veneer." Variety called it an "the undignified spectacle is most definitely worth experiencing."

TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of God of Carnage, making every performance fully accessible to all.

"We are extremely excited to present the Off-Broadway debut of this brilliant masterwork by Yasmina Reza. We believe GOD OF CARNAGE is even more relevant today than when audiences first experienced it 14 years ago, and we cannot wait to share our re-examination of this play with our audiences. We have taken our responsibility of "full accessibility" for actors and audience members very seriously for 43 years now, and we continue to strive more than ever to make the theatre a place of inclusion for artists and audiences alike." - TBTB's Artistic Director, Nicholas Viselli

The creative team includes Bert Scott (Set Design), Samuel J. Biondolillo (Lights and Projection Design), Olivia V. Hern (Costume Designer), Caitlyn Murphy (Props Designer), Eric Nightengale (Production Manager), Arthur Atkinson (Production Stage Manager), Shanna Allison (Assistant Stage Manager), 11th Hour Design (Poster Art and Production Artwork Design), Andrea Zee, Zee Casting (Casting Director) and Steve Asher (General Manager).



TIME BITER Returns Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre Photo
TIME BITER Returns Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre
Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.
Campy Cult Hit THE VILLAGE! Returns For 3rd Run At Dixon Place This June Photo
Campy Cult Hit THE VILLAGE! Returns For 3rd Run At Dixon Place This June
After a sold out run last fall and an encore production this winter, Dixon Place will present a second encore run of THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM beginning Thursday, June 1st. This meta musical comedy filled with high jinks, low kinks, and go-go boys is written by Nora Burns (David's Friend, Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto, with choreography by Robin Carrigan and a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers.
Cast Set for Justin Peck-Directed ILLINOIS World Premiere at Bard Fisher Center Photo
Cast Set for Justin Peck-Directed ILLINOIS World Premiere at Bard Fisher Center
The Fisher Center at Bard will present Illinois, a world premiere music-theater work based on Sufjan Stevens’ acclaimed album of the same name, June 23–July 2.
Julia Murney, Charles Busch, Steve Ross & More to More to Join Kander and Ebb Celebrat Photo
Julia Murney, Charles Busch, Steve Ross & More to More to Join Kander and Ebb Celebration at Theater Row
For one night only, a wide array of cabaret and stage legends are joining forces to celebrate the music of John Kander and Fred Ebb in ALL THAT JAZZ: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB at Theater Row.

