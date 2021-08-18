The York Theatre Company to Present REMEMBERING JERRY HERMAN Starring Lee Roy Reams

Well, Well...Hello, Lee Roy! The York Theatre Company will present Broadway's Lee Roy Reams in his new solo show _Remembering Jerry Herman*, celebrating his collaboration with the late great musical theater legend. Audiences will hear glorious songs and outrageous stories from shows that include La Cage aux Folles, Hello, Dolly!, and more. Music Director is Alex Rybeck. ONE NIGHT ONLY, Monday, September 20, 2021 at The York's new temporary home at The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Remembering Jerry Herman has replaced the previously announced York 50th Anniversary Concert, which has been postponed to a later date.

Lee Roy Reams won critical acclaim as Roger DeBris on Broadway and National Companies of Mel Brooks' hit musical The Producers (Helen Hayes, Carbonell and Las Vegas Life Awards). The New York Times hailed him as "Broadway's song & dance man nonpareil" for his leading roles: Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Lumière in Beauty & The Beast, Albin/Zaza in La Cage aux Folles, Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! and Henry Spotford in Lorelei (both starring Carol Channing), Duane in Applause starring Lauren Bacall, An Evening with Jerry Herman, Will Parker in Richard Rodgers' Lincoln Center revival of Oklahoma!, and Sweet Charity starring Gwen Verdon. On Broadway, he directed Hello, Dolly! starring Carol Channing (Tony nomination for Best Revival) and An Evening with Jerry Herman. He has also directed Anything Goes starring Chita Rivera, productions of Hello, Dolly! starring Madeline Kahn, Joanne Worley, Michele Lee, Leslie Uggams and (in Paris) Nicole Crosile, Singin' in the Rain, and numerous productions of 42nd Street. Favorite TV appearances include "Jerry Herman at the Hollywood Bowl" (PBS and Bravo), "Show Boat" (PBS), "In Performance at the White House" (PBS), three Tony Awards shows, and "Night of 100 Stars II." His concert and cabaret (Bistro Award) appearances have taken him around the world. He received the Friars Club 2009 Thespian of the Year Award and is the proud recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater, CCM/University of Cincinnati.

York Member tickets are now on sale and are priced at $40. General Admission tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, August 25 and are priced at $45. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Ovation tickets at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1076496, or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Monday - Sunday 12:00PM - 6:00PM.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.