The York Theatre Appoints Joseph Hayward as Producing Artistic Director

The York Theatre has appointed Joseph Hayward as Producing Artistic Director. York Theatre Board President Jim Kierstead, states “On behalf of the Board of Directors, it gives me great pleasure to announce that Joseph Hayward has been unanimously voted in as the permanent Producing Artistic Director of The York Theatre. Joseph’s leadership and vision over the past seven months of transition and rebirth has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

"I'm honored to step into the role of Producing Artistic Director at The York—my artistic home for the past 10 years,’ shares Mr. Hayward. “I want to thank our exceptional staff, Board, and patrons who make everything we do possible. Together, we will build on our remarkable legacy, champion the next generation of musical theatre creators, and usher in a vibrant new era for The York. Our mission is more essential than ever—join us as we bring vital works of musical theatre to life."

The York Theatre Board of Directors includes W. David McCoy (Chairman), Jim Kierstead (President), Riki Kane Larimer (Vice President), Claudia Zahn (Interim Secretary), Gerald F. Fisher (Treasurer), Bernard Carragher, Douglas Cohen, Timothy F. Collins, Alan Govenar, Jim Head, Laurence Holzman, Katherine Huang, Jessica McRoberts, Joan T. Mischo, Charlotte Rosenblatt, Joan Ross Sorkin, Charles Strand, Linda Wielkotz and Alexander Zier.

The York Theatre, “Where Musicals Come to Life,” is the only theatre in New York City—and one of very few in the world—dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York’s intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series—most of them world, American, or New York premieres—by some of the field’s most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Over 45 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival). Commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent York productions have included A Sign of the Times (New World Stages), The Jerusalem Syndrome, Vanities—The Musical, Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, Penelope: or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York, and subsequently to rave reviews in London—as did York’s Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages.

