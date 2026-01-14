 tracker
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Opens Season With Agatha Christie’s THE HOLLOW

The classic murder mystery runs as a dinner theatre production in Frederick, Maryland.

By: Jan. 14, 2026
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will launch its season with Agatha Christie’s The Hollow. The classic mystery combines romance, intrigue, and murder in a traditional dinner theatre setting. Performances run January 16 through March 1 in Frederick, Maryland.

Set during a weekend gathering at The Hollow, the country home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell, the play centers on a tangled web of romantic rivalries that turns deadly. Dr. Cristow, a charming Harley Street physician, finds himself surrounded by his devoted wife Gerda, his sculptor mistress Henrietta, and his former lover Veronica, now a Hollywood film star. As additional guests arrive, tensions escalate, motives multiply, and a murder leaves nearly everyone under suspicion.

Each performance is preceded by a full dinner service, including dinner rolls, a plated salad, entrée, dessert, and coffee, tea, or iced tea. A full-service cash bar is available; bar tab and gratuity are not included. Children under the age of five are not admitted.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is located at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick, Maryland. Under new ownership this year, the theatre continues its long-standing tradition of pairing live theatre with a complete dining experience.

