The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Opens Season With Agatha Christie’s THE HOLLOW

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will launch its season with Agatha Christie’s The Hollow. The classic mystery combines romance, intrigue, and murder in a traditional dinner theatre setting. Performances run January 16 through March 1 in Frederick, Maryland.

Set during a weekend gathering at The Hollow, the country home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell, the play centers on a tangled web of romantic rivalries that turns deadly. Dr. Cristow, a charming Harley Street physician, finds himself surrounded by his devoted wife Gerda, his sculptor mistress Henrietta, and his former lover Veronica, now a Hollywood film star. As additional guests arrive, tensions escalate, motives multiply, and a murder leaves nearly everyone under suspicion.

Each performance is preceded by a full dinner service, including dinner rolls, a plated salad, entrée, dessert, and coffee, tea, or iced tea. A full-service cash bar is available; bar tab and gratuity are not included. Children under the age of five are not admitted.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is located at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick, Maryland. Under new ownership this year, the theatre continues its long-standing tradition of pairing live theatre with a complete dining experience.

Ticket prices vary by performance type. Tickets are available online or by calling 301-662-6600.