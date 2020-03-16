The US Premiere of BOYS WILL BE BOYS at 59E59 Theaters Has Been Postponed

Article Pixel Mar. 16, 2020  
The US Premiere of BOYS WILL BE BOYS at 59E59 Theaters Has Been Postponed

59E59 Theaters has announced that, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, The Pond Theater Company has made the difficult decision to postpone their upcoming US premiere of Melissa Bubnic's BOYS WILL BE BOYS, directed by Lily Dorment.

The production was scheduled to begin performances on March 26.

The 59E59 Theaters Box Office will be in touch with ticket holders directly regarding refunds. In lieu of a refund, 59E59 encourages patrons who can afford it to donate the value of their tickets to the Pond Theater Company to help offset the financial losses incurred due to the pandemic.



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Santa Barbara Zoo Is Open But With Changes To Operations
  • All Performances at The Granada Theatre Are Postponed or Canceled Through March
  • Pacific Conservatory Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of JULIUS CAESAR
  • Santa Barbara Symphony Reschedules AN AMERICAN IN PARIS