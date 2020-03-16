The US Premiere of BOYS WILL BE BOYS at 59E59 Theaters Has Been Postponed

59E59 Theaters has announced that, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, The Pond Theater Company has made the difficult decision to postpone their upcoming US premiere of Melissa Bubnic's BOYS WILL BE BOYS, directed by Lily Dorment.

The production was scheduled to begin performances on March 26.



The 59E59 Theaters Box Office will be in touch with ticket holders directly regarding refunds. In lieu of a refund, 59E59 encourages patrons who can afford it to donate the value of their tickets to the Pond Theater Company to help offset the financial losses incurred due to the pandemic.





