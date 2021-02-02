The Tank Presents BORDERS - A Dirty Laundry Theatre Production Presented in Association with The Center

The Tank will present a virtual production of Borders, written by Nimrod Danishman (Kara Be'emet) and directed by Michael R. Piazza (One in the Chamber). Produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre and presented by The Tank in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center), Borders will stream live from February 11-27, 2021 on CyberTank, and will be available for viewing February 28-March 13, 2021 on CyberTank OnDemand, The Tank's pay-per-view platform. Tickets begin at $10 and are available at thetanknyc.org.

First premiered in 2019, Borders unfolds the virtual encounter of Boaz and George, who meet on Grindr. They want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Through their virtual relationship, they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not. With all of us hunkered down at home, the play has been adapted to fit the online medium, creating a unique theatrical experience with live performances amplified with multimedia and video elements, specifically designed for the home screen format, pulling the audience into a virtual but intimately real environment reminiscent of a physical theatre. Find out if it is just the physical border that keeps Boaz and George apart? Would they be able to transition their virtual relationship to the real world? For more information visit www.dirtylaundrytheatre.org/show/borders.

In April 2020, Borders was webcast in a series of live performances for the general public around the globe, directly from the actors' own homes. The virtual show was recognized three times by Time Out New York as "Best Theatre to Watch Online."

Borders will stream live via CyberTank from February 11-27, 2021. The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays at 9PM EST; Fridays at 9PM EST; Saturdays at 3PM EST. Tickets range from $10-$30, with a $100 Angel Ticket available, which includes a donation to Dirty Laundry Theatre. A limited number of free tickets are available for each performance for those for whom ticket price is a barrier. For tickets and more information, visit thetanknyc.org/borders.

On Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 6:30PM EST, The Center, in partnership with Dirty Laundry Theatre & the Tank, will host "Queering The Middle (East)," a virtual panel discussion with the director and actors of Borders. The panel will explore what it means to connect with another human in the virtual space and the relationship between virtual space and physical life in a highly politicized and hyper-virtual world. Tickets to the panel are free, with a suggested donation of $10, and can be found at gaycenter.org/borders.

ABOUT DIRTY LAUNDRY THEATRE

Dirty Laundry Theatre (DLT) started its journey in 2018, seeking to explore and embrace cultural differences, raise consciousness, encourage a broad discussion and challenge the status quo by bringing to life narratives which are not typically represented in popular culture, starting with Israel. We firmly believe that bringing forward the untold angles of the Israeli story can create empathetic connection to Israel, Israelis and the kaleidoscope that is the Jewish story.

We set Diversity, Accessibility and Fairness as our core values:

Diversity of our creative team as well as audience Accessibility: Make our show accessible to all by both setting an affordable ticket pricing as well as making 10% of all tickets free to underprivileged communities Fairness: Ensure all artists included in DLT productions are receiving a fair payment for their time and talent.

You can find more details about who we are at www.dirtylaundrytheatre.org.