The Story Pirates SLEEP SQUAD Starring Lilli Cooper Extended

The Story Pirates announced today that tickets are now available through February 21, 2021 for SLEEP SQUAD. This family-friendly, interactive, virtual audio-visual theater experience turns the viewer's home into a rocket ship launching kids into their dreams. Family pass tickets start at $35, and are available via Stellar. The show's featured original pop song, "30 Moons" (written by Ellen Winter) will be released on December 18th. Like all Story Pirates media, the song is inspired by a kid's original idea.

Parents and reviewers are raving about SLEEP SQUAD since its launch in late November. Review Wire recommended it as a "'stellar' new bedtime ritual for the whole fam!" and Motherhood Later remarked, "The best part was watching the smile on my son's face as he listened to the stories, paused to write in his sleep journal, and watched the stars dancing on the walls of his room." And New York Times theater critic Alexis Soloski remarked that her kids enjoyed creating their own stories behind their sleep masks. She added, "This is the first time in 20 years of theater criticism that I can unashamedly make this claim: The show put me to sleep."

SLEEP SQUAD stars Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Tootsie) as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. These include a visit to a desert island, a dinosaur's birthday party, and an intergalactic nightclub, allowing kids to take ownership of the imagination-powered storytelling. SLEEP SQUAD concludes with soothing music that will help lull adventurers to sleep.

SLEEP SQUAD is brought to you by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, is directed by Olivier-nominated Jennifer Weber and Drama Desk-nominated Lee Overtree, and co-created by the critically acclaimed Story Pirates, creators of the #1 podcast for kids, downloaded more than 25 million times and winner of both the 2020 Webby and iHeartRadio award for Best Kids and Family podcast.

Story Pirates Creator Club members receive more than a 40% discount on the $35 family pass price. Purchasers determine their personal "start date" and then have two weeks (14 days)s to experience the show from their chosen date. The optional Dreamtime Travel Kit ($15) will be shipped to the ticket buyer's home within five (5) days of the chosen performance date. Multiple kits may be shipped to the same address for an additional fee of $15 per kit, so that each kid in the family gets their own bedtime package.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.storypiratessleepsquad.com/ and https://www.storypiratescreatorclub.com/.