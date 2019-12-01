The Russian Arts Theater and Studio Present an Encore Run of IN PARIS/THE WAITER AND THE SLUT

This December, The Russian Arts Theater and Studio presents a limited encore run of the hottest cult-show of the winter: Bunin/Berberova: In Paris/The Waiter & The Slut, two gripping love stories based on the short stories of Russian émigré writers--Nobel Prize winner Ivan Bunin and the lesser-known yet captivating Nina Berberova, adapted for the stage by playwright Fred Pezzulli.

Driven to exile following the revolution, former Russian aristocrats now find themselves isolated as new immigrants in Paris. Their new lives are spent battling sickness, searching for affordable apartments and waiting in pawn shops, Ivan Bunin's In Paris tells the brief and bittersweet encounter of an ex-general of the old imperial army and Olga Alexandrovna, a young woman now working as a waitress in a Russian restaurant. Upon a chance meeting, they momentarily find a sense of home in each other's arms. In Nina Berberova's raw and searing The Waiter And The Slut, Tania Shabunina longs to find a wealthy man to take care of her, only to attract a former lieutenant now working as a waiter at an upscale restaurant. Living bitterly among ghosts of her past, Tania soon grows to hate her lover as her dream of "Parisian happiness" seem farther and farther out of reach.

Renowned Russian director Aleksey Burago helms this production featuring actors Roman Freud, Luisa Menzen, Tom Schubert and Di Zhu. This will also mark the first collaboration between Burago and set designer Nataliya Danilova.

This limited engagement will take place at Pushkin Hall at 165 W86th Street, New York, NY 10024. Performances will take place December 18th to December 29th, 8PM from Wednesdays to Sundays, with an additional 2PM matinee on December 21st and December 28th, 2019. Tickets can be purchased at www.russiantheater.org or at the box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You