The New York Neo-Futurist 2019 Gala Honors The 2004 Founding Ensemble

The New York Neo-Futurists Gala comes to Caveat, a live show venue and bar on the lower east side, on Tuesday, November 12th, from 7pm-10:30pm. The award-winning downtown theater's annual fundraiser will celebrate fifteen years of weekly performances and feature entertainment, silent & live auctions, and an open bar of beer and wine.



The New York Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly productive writer-director-performers who create theater that fuses sport, poetry, and living-newspaper. Our non-illusory, interactive performances convey experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible. Since opening in Brooklyn in 2004 the New York Neo-Futurists have premiered nearly 5,500 plays and have become a downtown New York institution. In addition to performing The Infinite Wrench fifty weeks a year and producing Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind from 2004 until 2016, the New York Neo- Futurists have been a stalwart presence in the Off-Off Broadway community, having won numerous Innovative Theatre Awards and Drama Desk Nominations. Most recently, The Infinite Wrench took home the 2017 Innovative Theatre Foundation Award for "Outstanding Performance Art Production" as well as The 2018 Fresh Fruit Festival Awards with the Honeyberry Award for "Unrecognized Service to the LGBT Community."



The 2019 Gala will continue the tradition of honoring artists and those that support the arts. Previous honorees have included Laurie Anderson, Dread Scott, Eric Bogosian, Charles Mee, Ellie Covan, ART/NY, Debevoise & Plimpton, Horse Trade Theater Group, and The Moth. This year's Gala honorees are the ten founding ensemble members of the New York Neo-Futurists who started our company in 2004. We owe our existence and our 15 years of artistic excellence to the work of Sarah Levy, Chris Dippel, Desiree Burch, Molly Flynn, Regie Cabico, Rob Neill, Justin Tolley, Lindsay Brandon Hunter, Katrina Goldsaito, and Michael Cyril Creighton.



This evening is a chance to show love for independent downtown theater, support the arts, and party with some of your favorite artists. Tickets may be purchased online at nynf.org, by phone at 866.811.4111 or at the door. General Admission tickets are $150. Our Gala is proud to be sponsored in part by Elland Road Partners, 100 YARDS, and Frank Sommerfield. For more information call 347.871.6365 or visit www.nynf.org.

For more on The New York Neo-Futurist 2019 Gala, please visit: nynf.org/neo-gala





